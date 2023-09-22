“To show my love for the club that made me what I am” – Lionel Messi opens up on Barcelona tattoo in latest interview

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi has opened up on his FC Barcelona tattoo in a recent interview with comedian Migue Granados. The Argentine icon spoke on various topics during the interview, including his tattoos.

Messi spent 21 years at the Camp Nou as a Barcelona player before he was forced to leave the club in 2021. The Argentine has repeatedly stated that he did not want to leave, but the club's financial situation was unsustainable.

Talking of his tattoos, the former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker told Granados that he had had a tattoo done on his left leg which he didn't like much, and opted to have it reworked. The leg is now covered in black ink with his iconic number ten, FC Barcelona crest, a football and the Argentine FA badge.

Messi said he got the Barcelona tattoo to show his love for the club.

"I got this tattoo to show my love for the club that made me what I am. It turned out well: ball, 10, Argentina, Barca," he said in the interview (via MARCA).

There were talks of the Argentine returning to Camp Nou this summer after his contract with PSG expired. He waited for an official offer from the club but eventually decided to join Inter Miami as he did not want to be kept in limbo throughout the transfer window, a fate he suffered in 2021.

Lionel Messi is Barcelona's greatest-ever player

Lionel Messi made his professional debut at the club and grew into their greatest-ever player before leaving in 2021.

He holds a number of indelible records at Barcelona, including most goals, most appearances, and most assists. He recorded 672 goals and 303 assists for the Blaugrana in 778 appearances for the club.

Lionel Messi has reiterated his love for Barcelona in many interviews, saying he would be nothing without the club. He played alongside the likes of Ronaldinho, Xavi, Andres Iniesta and several others, tasting great success.