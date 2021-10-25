"To take on Klopp, Tuchel and Pep, they need a better manager" - Jamie Carragher says Solskjaer is not good enough to manage Manchester United

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has come under fire following his side's humiliating defeat against Liverpool in the Premier League yesterday. Former Liverpool star Jammie Carragher has claimed the Red Devils need a better tactician to challenge their title rivals.

"I think Ole has done a good job but to take on Klopp, Tuchel and Pep, Manchester United need a better manager," Carragher was quoted as saying.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Ole Gunnar Solskjær about his future as Man United manager: “I have come too far, we have come too far as a group and we are too close to give up now”, he told @shamoonhafez. 🔴 #MUFC “We are at rock bottom, we cannot feel any worse than this”. #Solskjaer Ole Gunnar Solskjær about his future as Man United manager: “I have come too far, we have come too far as a group and we are too close to give up now”, he told @shamoonhafez. 🔴 #MUFC“We are at rock bottom, we cannot feel any worse than this”. #Solskjaer

"I'm not comfortable saying someone should be sacked - but we are comfortable saying Fred is not good enough or Scott McTominay is not good enough so I do not feel too bad saying Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not good enough," he added.

"Manchester United need a better manager. Ole is not a manager for Manchester United. He's done really well but you need someone to take them to the next level. Unfortunately, Solskjaer is not Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola or Thomas Tuchel. It's staring you in the face," said Carragher.

Jamie Carragher not only emphasized the need for Manchester United to have a world-class manager, but also experienced figures in the coaching department:

"Manchester United should have the best in class - the best managers and coaches in the world. If you have Ole as the manager you should have someone like Carlos Queiroz as the assistant coach."

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 5 - Manchester United have suffered their heaviest ever defeat at home to Liverpool, whilst it's the first time they have lost to-nil by 5+ goals at home since February 1955 (5-0 v Man City). Erosion. 5 - Manchester United have suffered their heaviest ever defeat at home to Liverpool, whilst it's the first time they have lost to-nil by 5+ goals at home since February 1955 (5-0 v Man City). Erosion. https://t.co/ZeGo6Lm69M

"You cannot have people learning on the job who have never been at the club of that size. They have got Mike Phelan but I do not think he's a coach, there's Michael Carrick and Kieren McKenna, they have never coached anyone in their lives," he concluded.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is apparently living on borrowed times at Manchester United

Could Liverpool defeat be the last straw in Solskjaer's saga?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's future has been the subject of intense speculation over the last couple of weeks amid a run of poor results. The Norwegian seems to be running out of clues as to how to get his team moving in the right direction.

Manchester United recorded an embarrassing 5-0 defeat to Liverpool in their Premier League clash yesterday. The result has been met with serious backlash from the fans, with many calling for the sacking of the tactician. Could it be the last straw that breaks the camel's back? Only time will tell.

