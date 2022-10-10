"To think about doing that against Salah and actually doing it is a different story" - Mikel Arteta lauds Arsenal star's performance in 3-2 Liverpool win 

Mikel Arteta singled out Takehiro Tomiyasu's performance during Arsenal's enthralling 3-2 victory over Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Tomiyasu made his first Premier League start of the season in an unfamiliar role as a left-back due to the absence of Oleksandr Zinchenko. Naturally a right-back, he had the daunting prospect of defending Arsenal's left-flank against the incredible attacking talents of Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Patrick Timmons @PatrickTimmons1 Takehiro Tomiyasu. First start of the season. Playing leftback. Against Mo Salah. Take a bow. Takehiro Tomiyasu. First start of the season. Playing leftback. Against Mo Salah. Take a bow.

But the Japan international more than held his own against the Liverpool duo, with both being substituted before the end of the encounter. The Gunners' victory took them back to the top of the table, with goals from Gabriel Martinelli and a Bukayo Saka brace securing a vital victory.

After the game, Arteta was asked about Tomiyasu's display on the left side of the defense, to which the Spanish boss replied (as per Football.London):

"Very good. That’s what we hoped he would do and he did that. To think about doing that against Salah and actually doing it is a different story. Especially after playing on Thursday and what he’s been through in the past few weeks."

Gooner Chris @ArsenalN7 Takehiro Tomiyasu is a machine, he’s one of the most majestic full-backs I’ve ever seen play the game. He offers quality and depth in abundance across Arsenal’s defensive line. Calmness, composure and assuredness should be his middle names. Elite footballer Takehiro Tomiyasu is a machine, he’s one of the most majestic full-backs I’ve ever seen play the game. He offers quality and depth in abundance across Arsenal’s defensive line. Calmness, composure and assuredness should be his middle names. Elite footballer 🇯🇵 Takehiro Tomiyasu is a machine, he’s one of the most majestic full-backs I’ve ever seen play the game. He offers quality and depth in abundance across Arsenal’s defensive line. Calmness, composure and assuredness should be his middle names. Elite footballer https://t.co/yCcIsuUSDS

Mikel Arteta impressed by composure shown by Arsenal's players in win over Liverpool

The Gunners made it eight wins out of nine in the league to edge ahead of Manchester City once again. The north London club have dealt with plenty of different types of challenges this season but they took the lead three times against Liverpool to seal the win.

Arteta was asked by Sky Sports after the game about his half-time team talk and how Bukayo Saka's goal seconds before the break helped. The Arsenal boss replied (as per BBC Sport):

"It was lively but we wanted to give confidence and tell them the game was there for the taking. [In the second-half] the organisation was better, the timing of the press, we won every second ball.

"I was really happy. You are always in doubt with the changes and how many players they were putting on or last lie but the players dealt with it with a lot of maturity and composure."

Sporting News Football Club @sn_footballclub Tomiyasu won the most ground duels (7), most aerial duels (4), most tackles (2) and made the most ball recoveries (7) against Liverpool.



🧱 Rock at the back.



#AFC #LFC Tomiyasu won the most ground duels (7), most aerial duels (4), most tackles (2) and made the most ball recoveries (7) against Liverpool.🧱 Rock at the back. 😳 Tomiyasu won the most ground duels (7), most aerial duels (4), most tackles (2) and made the most ball recoveries (7) against Liverpool. 🧱 Rock at the back. #AFC #LFC https://t.co/epFkEwnDwO

The game was a fiery affair as the Gunners were awarded a controversial penalty late on. On the compsure his side showed, Arteta further added:

"There were a lot of moments and the threat they have they can open you up, but we showed a lot of composure and character."

