"To be totally honest" - Jamie Carragher claims Arsenal star will be 4th or 5th choice in England squad

Jamie Carragher has given his take on Arsenal defender Ben White refusing to join the England camp for national duty in this international break. The Gunners right back is a versatile defender who can also play as a centre-back.

White, who was last part of the England squad during their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign, has stirred controversy by refusing to answer national head coach Gareth Southgate's call-up for the international friendlies in March.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has now given his take on the matter. Speaking on The Overlap, he said (via TBR Football):

“Rightly so Ben White is fourth or fifth choice to be totally honest. He’s not better than Trent, Walker, Reece James or Trippier. Number one, he’s not going to play anyway. I don’t think so, he doesn’t even play centre-back for his club. He’s probably thinking he can relax and get ready for Arsenal.”

White has been a regular for Arsenal this season, making 39 appearances across competitions.

Arsenal star Declan Rice hoping to make Ben White represent England again

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice is an England international as well. Unlike White, Rice is a crucial first XI player. Speaking about White's situation, Rice expressed hope of convincing his club teammate to return for England.

He said (via Sky Sports):

"When I get back I can have a conversation with him [White] and see the ins and outs and see what he thinks. I would love him to come. I think Bukayo (Saka) would. I think Aaron Ramsdale would."

Rice added:

"I think we're all going to be on him when we get back to say. Hopefully, he can change his mind but I don't know the ins and outs of that conversation."

England played two friendlies in this break - a 1-0 loss to Brazil followed by a 2-2 draw against Belgium.