"Today he has the bad luck" - Lionel Messi dedicates debut goal to Inter Miami teammate

Lionel Messi has dedicated his debut goal to his Inter Miami teammate Ian Fray. The young Jamaican was taken off injured during the team's win over Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup match on Friday, July 21.

Fray returned to action earlier this season after over 800 days, as he was out with an ACL injury. On Friday, he started in his fourth game of the season but was taken off in the 30th minute.

Making his debut for Inter Miami, Messi scored the winner in the 94th minute, and in the post-match interview, he dedicated the goal to Fray. He said via ESPN:

"Let me dedicate this victory to Ian Fray (Inter Miami teammate) who was suffering in the locker room from the injury he sustained. He comes from two serious injuries and today he has the bad luck to go through an injury again."

The versatile Jamaican star has played as a center-back and a defensive midfielder for Inter Miami. He was being used as a right-back for the second time this season when he got injured in the game.

Fray suffered an ACL injury in February 2021 and again had a setback while he was close to getting back on the pitch. He had to wait for 804 days to get back in action and got 23 minutes in the 2-1 loss to Nashville on May 18, earlier this year.

Lionel Messi excited to be a part of Inter Miami

Lionel Messi has vowed to continue playing at his best for his new club Inter Miami. The Argentine is excited about the new challenge and states that his family is happy with his decision.

Speaking on the Argentine TV show Llave to Eternity, Messi remarked that he was not going to the MLS side for vacation and was keen on giving his best on the pitch. He said:

"Well, we are happy with the decision we made. [I am] Prepared and eager to face the new challenge, the new change, my mentality and my head will not change and I will try where I have to be now to give the maximum for myself and for my new club and try to perform at the highest level."

Lionel Messi's MLS debut is expected to come against Charlotte FC when the league returns from the mid-season break. They will face off at the DRV PNK Stadium on August 20.