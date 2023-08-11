“Today is a day of celebrating this amazing woman’s life” – Ex-Brazil and Real Madrid superstar Kaka sends adorable birthday message to wife

Former Real Madrid superstar Kaka has penned a heartfelt social media message to his wife Carolina Dias on her birthday. The former FIFA World Cup winner with Brazil posted a long Instagram message.

Kaka wrote:

"Today is a day of celebrating this amazing woman's life. With a heart toward the Lord, in worship and seeking the will of the Father."

He added:

"Strong, warrior, mother, wife, entrepreneur, who takes care of everything in her responsibility with excellence. With great skill he's balancing all the "plates"."

The ex-Real Madrid No. 8 concluded:

"Keep shining ⭐️ the light of Jesus everywhere you go my love. Happy Birthday!!! Congratulations!!! I love you ❤️.. very .. forever."

The Brazilian legend married Dias in 2019 after splitting up with his first wife Caroline Celcio in 2015.

Kaka explained why he never reached his peak at Real Madrid

Real Madrid put the football world on notice in 2009 when they made five signings, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kaka, Karim Benzema, Alvaro Arbeloa and Xabi Alonso.

President Florentino Perez made the blockbuster signings to make his team good enough to fight with Barcelona. While Kaka arrived as one of the best players in world football and former Ballon d'Or winner, he never fully reached his best form at the club.

The Brazilian explained the reason behind his lack of form, telling SporTV (via GOAL):

"The problem in Madrid was continuity. First, it was because of the injuries. The first year I had a hip problem. I pushed to reach the World Cup, and then I had an adductor injury.

"After the Cup I have a knee operation, and I'm out for six months. And when I return, I have Mourinho. My problem in Madrid was continuity."

He added:

"First for the physical issue and then for the choice of the coach. I spent three years trying to convince Mourinho that he could give me opportunities. But it was his choice, it was beyond my reach."

The Brazilian left Los Blancos at the end of the 2012-13 season to rejoin AC Milan. He made 120 appearances across competitions for the Madrid giants, scoring 29 goals and providing 39 assists.