"Today was a difficult game, both technically and physically" - Carlo Ancelotti reacts as Brazil's loss to Bolivia in WC qualifier

Brazil's head coach, Carlo Ancelotti, has shared his thoughts on his team's performance following their 1-0 loss to Bolivia in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Tuesday, September 9. The veteran manager described the match as a challenging encounter and insisted that his team will be in better shape for the competition proper next year.

Ad

The five-time world champions wrapped up their qualification series with a loss away at Bolivia's infamous Municipal de El Alto stadium. A first-half stoppage time penalty (45+4') by Miguelito handed Ancelotti's side their sixth loss of the qualifiers.

The former Real Madrid boss has been in charge of four qualification matches since his appointment in May, recording two wins and a draw in addition to the loss to Bolivia.

Speaking after the loss, Ancelotti said (via Metro):

Ad

Trending

"Today was a difficult game, both technically and physically. A special game in every sense. A unique game. We’ll prepare well for the upcoming matches and arrive at the World Cup in good shape."

"We’re on the right track for the World Cup," he added.

With eight wins and four draws from 18 matches, Brazil finished 5th in the CONMEBOL qualifying standings with 28 points, 10 points behind leaders Argentina.

Ad

Despite securing a spot for next year's Mundial, the South American giants recorded their worst-ever World Cup qualifying finish and points return since 1998. Brazil's previous worst finish was third in 2002, and they had notably topped the table in the past four World Cup qualification editions.

How did Brazil perform at the last FIFA World Cup?

Brazil is the most successful country at the FIFA World Cup, having won the prestigious title five times. A Selecao last lifted the trophy in 2002, but has failed to progress past the quarter-finals since then.

Ad

The South American giants had another below-par outing last time out in Qatar, struggling to churn out convincing results. Led by former coach Tite, Brazil managed wins against Serbia (2-0) and Switzerland (1-0) in the group stage, before a 1-0 loss to Cameroon.

In the Round of 16, they breezed past South Korea 4-1, but saw their World Cup campaign end with a 4-2 penalty shootout loss to Croatia (after 1-1 in extra time). Now managed by a seasoned coach in Carlo Ancelotti, they will hope to break the quarter-final jinx in the next edition hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Okenna Okere Okenna is an football journalist at Sportskeeda. He has previously worked as a radio presenter at Green FM Umuahia for 4 years, and as a writer at Opera News Hub Nigeria for around 2 years. As a successful modus operandi, he strictly sticks to publishing guidelines, double checks facts while writing, pays very close attention to details and prides himself on picking complex topics to write on.



A Chelsea fan, Okenna had his first tryst with Blues in 2006, after fellow countryman John Mikel Obi joined the west London club. He was immediately drawn to the brilliance of players like Frank Lampard, Joe Cole, John Terry and Didier Drogba.



Okenna is a huge fan of Lionel Messi for his exceptional talent. He also admires Jose Mourinho for his achievements with various clubs which proves he's a tactical and disciplined manger as well as a serial winner.



Some of Okenna’s prospective career landmarks include working as an international journalist and covering a FIFA World Cup game live from the stadium. When not writing, he loves watching, movies and reading books. Know More