"Today is for all the dreams we carry" – Cristiano Ronaldo makes rallying call as Portugal prepare for 2022 FIFA World Cup knockout clash

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has issued a rallying call for his team ahead of their last-16 clash against Switzerland on Tuesday (6 December) at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Ronaldo, 37, is currently hoping to progress to the last eight of the tournament for just the second time during his international career. After helping his team to the 2016 UEFA Euro and the 2019 UEFA Nations League, he is on a mission to win them their first FIFA World Cup.

After topping Group H with six points from three games, Portugal are set to take on Group G runners-up Switzerland in their first knockout fixture of the tournament at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail.

Ahead of the contest, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner posted:

"Today is for Portugal! For the Portuguese! For us and for ours! Today is for all the dreams we carry in each of us! Let's go with everything!"

Ronaldo, who is appearing in his fifth and final FIFA World Cup, has scored just one goal in three starts in the ongoing competition. He is expected to lead the line for Portugal in a two-man attack alongside Joao Felix against the Murat Yakin-coached side on Tuesday.

Bruno Fernandes is set to start behind the pair in Portugal boss Fernando Santos' preferred 4-3-1-2 system. Bernardo Silva, Ruben Neves and William Carvalho are also expected to be the other three players in midfield.

In defence, Ruben Dias, Pepe, Joao Cancelo, and Diogo Dalot are likely to provide protection to promising goalkeeper Diogo Costa.

Portugal are scheduled to face either Spain or Morocco at the quarter-final stage on Saturday (10 December) if they manage to register their first FIFA World Cup knockout victory since 2006.

Portugal head coach slams Cristiano Ronaldo for 2022 FIFA World Cup antics

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Portugal manager Fernando Santos hit out at Cristiano Ronaldo for his gesture while being substituted off in his team's 2-1 Group H loss against South Korea. He said:

"Yes, I didn't like it, not at all. I didn't like it. I really didn't like it. But from that moment onwards, everything is finished regarding that issue. These matters are resolved behind closed doors. It's resolved."

Asked if Ronaldo would be handed the captain's armband for Portugal's last-16 tie against Switzerland at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, he replied:

"I only decide who is going to be captain when I reach the stadium. I still don't know what the lineup will be. That's what I've always done and that's what I'm always going to do and it's going to be the same tomorrow. The other topic is solved. We have fixed that in-house."

