"Today we got an extra point" - Hansi Flick comments on LaLiga title race as Barcelona drop points in Getafe draw

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has shared his view on the LaLiga title race after the Blaugrana dropped points against Getafe. The Catalan giants visited the Estadio Coliseum on Saturday (January 18) when their clash with Geta Azulones ended in a 1-1 draw.

Jules Kounde opened the scoring for the Blaugrana in the ninth minute, and it looked like they would go on to win the game. However, Getafe took advantage of the visitors' poor defending and equalized through Mauro Arambarri in the 34th minute.

While Barca clinched the Supercopa de Espana (beat Real Madrid 5-2 in the final on January 12) and have continued their push for the Copa del Rey, their LaLiga form has been worrisome. They have not won a LaLiga match since December 3 when they beat Mallorca 5-1 away from home.

Trending

With four straight league games without a win, their title chances have been affected. However, Hansi Flick believes there is still hope. Speaking after the 1-1 draw with Getafe on Saturday, he said (via Barca Universal):

“Winning the league is the most difficult thing. But it’s not over yet, there are still some games to play. We will fight until the end. Today we got an extra point, but we dropped two points. However, we have to look forward and do better next time."

He also added:

“I’m not worried. I’m aware of the situation, I know that we’ve dropped a lot of points in the last games, that’s not what we want, and we can do much better..."

Barcelona have won just one game in their last eight league outings. This has pushed them down from first place to third on LaLiga rankings.

Barcelona rue missed chances to beat Getafe

Barcelona were unable to find that clinical edge to see off their hosts and eventually dropped points. Speaking about this, Hansi Flick told the press (via Barca Universal):

“I counted some of the chances we had, and usually with those chances we are able to score one or two more goals, but we didn’t, so we have to accept that. That’s the way it is."

Barca were the more dominant force, holding 78% possession. Getafe made 116 passes (61% accuracy) while Barca made 578 (86% accuracy).

It was Barcelona's finishing that affected them on the night. They had 21 shots at goal, compared to Getafe's 10. However, Barca had just five shots on target while the hosts had four. La Blaugrana missed five big chances to seal the win, especially as they had an xG of 2.35, compared to Getafe's 1.32.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback