“Today I can’t even move” - Mallorca star opens up on facing Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius, Bellingham and Rodrygo during Real Madrid clash

Mallorca defender Pablo Maffeo has opened up on facing the Real Madrid superstar trio of Vinicius Jr, Kylian Mbappe and Rodrygo. The minnows emerged with a lot of credit from the game, picking up a point in a 1-1 draw to start the season.

With Real Madrid signing Kylian Mbappe this summer, fans salivated at the prospect of him teaming up with Vini and Rodrygo. They were treated to a mini-show in the UEFA Super Cup win over Atalanta and were prepared for more against Mallorca.

However, Mallorca defended resolutely, claiming a 1-1 draw that put Los Blancos behind rivals Barcelona in the early standings. All three of Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo started against Mallorca but failed to dominate the game as expected.

Pablo Maffeo relished the experience of facing the trio but confessed that they wore him out, with Rodrygo scoring early on.

“When I saw them (Rodrygo, Vini, Mbappé and Bellingham) running towards me... I just prayed. It was nice, in the end everyone wants to play against these players. But today…. I can't even move.”

Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti gives his forwards freedom to express themselves on the pitch, and his superstar attacking trio often mostly occupied the same zones. Being naturally left-sided players, they found themselves moving towards the left side, effectively getting in each others' way.

Rodrygo did get a goal for Madrid after some good play from Vinicius, but no further goals came from the trio. Mallorca almost completed a late smash-and-grab win, but Los Blancos defended well in the closing stages to force a share of the spoils.

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham calls out Vinicius Jr, Kylian Mbappe over Mallorca performance

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham complained to teammates Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr in their LaLiga opener against Mallorca. The England international was unsatisfied by half-time, and he gave a piece of his mind to Mbappe, Rodrygo and Vinicius.

"You three, finish the attack, because the running back... it's f*****g hard."

The 20-year-old midfielder appeared to be complaining about the need to drop back defensively after the forwards lose the ball in attack. The former Borussia Dortmund man has take on a more inclusive midfield role after Toni Kroos' exit this summer due to retirement.

Bellingham was among the teams's leading goalscorers in the 2023-24 season with 23 goals and 13 assists across competitions. The Englishman will leave most of the goalscoring burden with his front three this season.

Ancelotti is blessed with a terrific squad of players, and Real Madrid are the favourites to win big titles this season.

