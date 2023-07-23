"Today, I close this incredible chapter" - Defender pens emotional farewell message after leaving Manchester United

Defender Alex Telles has bid adieu to Manchester United, ready to chart a new course for Saudi Arabian powerhouse Al-Nassr.

Acquired at a time when left-back Luke Shaw's form dipped at Old Trafford, Telles was widely expected to take the reins and improve the position. Yet, the tables turned: Shaw's rejuvenated performance left Telles on the sidelines, staking no real claim to that coveted left-back spot.

Telles had a total of 50 appearances in the Red Devils' jersey since 2020, making a mark with a solitary goal and dishing out six assists. Life at Old Trafford wasn't the fairytale he might have hoped for, especially after leaving a legacy at FC Porto with a whopping 26 goals and 57 assists in 195 outings.

Last season saw him leave on loan to La Liga and don the Sevilla jersey, and while he showcased his undeniable talent, a permanent move eluded him. Now, the scene shifts to Al-Nassr, where he'll play alongside former Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, as Telles steps onto a new pitch, he couldn't leave without sharing his heart's outpouring on Instagram:

"Effort, hard work, dedication, talent, dedication, faith! I don't know any different recipe in life to achieve and carry out our projects. When I arrived at United, I realized my dream of playing in one of the biggest clubs in the world. A giant with some amazing fans.

"A city where I made friends and was very happy. Today I close this incredible chapter in my journey, but rest assured that, as I always did in my career, I honored every moment of training and second with the United shirt. Thank you, Manchester, thank you United."

Manchester United in Pursuit: Rasmus Hojlund awaits a call from Old Trafford

The Red Devils have turned their attention to snagging the emerging sensation, Rasmus Hojlund. As the chatter grows louder, all eyes are on the 20-year-old, who is reportedly poised and waiting to adorn the iconic red jersey.

Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla (via TheFaithfulMUFC) has spilled the beans: Hojlund not only has his heart set on Manchester United but also has an agreement in place with them.

However, the ball is now squarely in United's court. The club need to put their money where their ambitions are and make Atalanta a worthy offer.

If the report from The Athletic is anything to go by, Atalanta has set a hefty price tag on their jewel: a cool €80 million. Yet, Pedulla suggests a more practical approach: if Manchester United cough up something in the region of €60 million, they might just convince the Serie A team to sell.