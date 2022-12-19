"Today I'm free" - Lionel Scaloni reacts after spearheading Argentina to 2022 FIFA World Cup glory

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni reacted after guiding his team to FIFA World Cup glory in Qatar. La Albiceleste sealed their status as world champions after a penalty shootout win against France in an enthralling final on December 18.

Lionel Messi's penalty in the 23rd minute and Angel di Maria's team goal in the 35th minute gave Scaloni's team a 2-0 lead.

They looked well on their way to win the tournament. However, Kylian Mbappe provided a late twist to the game as he equalized after scoring in the 80th and 81st minutes.

The game headed into extra time after it was all square between the teams. Messi once again broke the deadlock when he found the back of the net from close range in the 108th minute. Mbappe, however, once again equalized at the tail end of extra time.

Argentina emerged victorious in a nervy penalty shootout as Emiliano Martinez saved Kingsley Coman's effort and Aurelien Tchouameni fired his shot wide.

Scaloni reacted to the win, saying:

"I'm proud. I'm less excited than other days but today I'm free. This team only makes me proud, it's all theirs."

Scaloni took charge of La Albiceleste back in 2018 and has since taken charge of 57 games. His team have won 40 games, drawn 12, and lost only five during his reign.

Scaloni also guided Argentina to Copa America glory last year. He has now managed to give his country the ultimate prize - the FIFA World Cup.

Lionel Scaloni was happy with how Argentina responded during FIFA World Cup final clash against France

Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Lionel Scaloni

The clash between France and Argentina in the FIFA World Cup final was an enthralling affair. Scaloni, however, was happy with how his team responded in front of immense pressure.

Speaking after the game, he said (via The Independent):

“I cannot believe that we have suffered so much in a perfect game. Unbelievable, but this team responds to everything, I am proud of the work they did. It is an exciting group. With the blows we received today, with the draws, this makes you emotional. I want to tell people to enjoy, it’s a historic moment for our country.”

