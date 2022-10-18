“Today, I think they are the two favorites, even if all the big teams are candidates” – Lionel Messi names 2 teams who are strong contenders to win 2022 World Cup

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Argentina forward Lionel Messi has named his favorites for the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

Messi believes Brazil and France are strong contenders to win the quadrennial tournament as they have a strong core that has been playing together for quite some time.

“The big national teams, Brazil, Germany, France, England, Spain, and I’m sure I’m forgetting some of them,” Messi said (via PSG Talk).

“But if I have to keep one or two, today, I believe that Brazil and France are the two big candidates for this World Cup.”

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer 🗣 Lionel Messi on the favorites for the 2022 World Cup: "The big national teams, Brazil, Germany, France, England, Spain and I'm surely forgetting some. But if I had to pick one or two, Brazil and France are the two big favorites of this World Cup." Via @directvsportsar 🗣 Lionel Messi on the favorites for the 2022 World Cup: "The big national teams, Brazil, Germany, France, England, Spain and I'm surely forgetting some. But if I had to pick one or two, Brazil and France are the two big favorites of this World Cup." Via @directvsportsar. 🇧🇷🇫🇷🇦🇷 https://t.co/4DZ2KgSLiC

Messi went on to provide his reasoning for why he thought Les Bleus and the Selecao were favorites to lift the famous trophy in Qatar this winter:

“They have had the same group for a long time. France, beyond the last Euro where it went badly, they have impressive players, the same coach for a long time. Brazil too. Today, I think they are the two favorites, even if all the big teams are candidates.”

While France will enter the World Cup in Qatar as defending champions, Brazil will want to end a 20-year drought when they start their campaign. The South American giants last won the World Cup in 2002, beating Germany in the final of the competition played in Japan and South Korea.

Les Blues have been drawn in Group D alongside Australia, Denmark and Tunisia. Brazil, meanwhile, are part of Group G with Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon.

Lionel Messi's Argentina, believed to be among the favorites by fans and pundits, have been drawn in Group C with Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland.

Can Lionel Messi carry his PSG form into the World Cup?

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer 🗣 Lionel Messi to @giraltpablo : "I believe that Dybala and Di María have plenty of time to arrive well (to the World Cup)." 🗣 Lionel Messi to @giraltpablo: "I believe that Dybala and Di María have plenty of time to arrive well (to the World Cup)." 🇦🇷 https://t.co/ucNaD0ywPj

Lionel Messi has been in superb form for PSG this season after a sub-par debut campaign. The legendary forward has been among the goals, scoring eight already in 14 appearances across all competitions so far.

He has also provided eight assists to his teammates and has been the driving force behind the club's performances this season.

With the FIFA World Cup fast approaching, Argentina fans will hope that Messi carries the form that he is showing for PSG into the tournament in Qatar. This could be the 35-year-old's last chance to win the tournament with his national side.

Whether or not he succeeds in doing so remains to be seen.

