"Today you look for a ticket and you don't have one" - Cristiano Ronaldo's impact on Saudi League hailed by Al-Taawoun star

Al-Taawoun goalkeeper Mailson has explained how Cristiano Ronaldo's signing has improved not only Al-Nassr but also the entire Saudi football ecosystem.

Following weeks of speculation, Cristiano Ronaldo agreed to join Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr on a free transfer in December. He put pen to paper on a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Mrsool Park outfit.

Al-Aalami made Ronaldo the highest-paid footballer in the world to lure him to the Middle East, with the player reportedly earning £173 million a year. Despite the financial outlay of the deal, the transfer was seen as a major coup not only for the club but also for Saudi Arabia as a whole.

The Portuguese icon's transfer immediately saw interest in the Saudi Pro League increase. Indian over-the-top platform SonyLIV, for example, has started streaming Al-Nassr's games following the player's move to Riyadh.

Mailson has now pointed out how Ronaldo's arrival has improved stadium attendance in Saudi Arabia itself. The Al-Taawoun goalkeeper claimed that tickets are proving hard to get for Al-Nassr matches. He told Brazilian outlet ge.globo:

"He's a guy who's always going to be watched. The games before he came had 100, 200 people. Today you look for a ticket and you don't have one."

ge @geglobo



E o goleiro fala sobre o impacto da chegada de CR7 ao futebol saudita: "Antes dele vir, os jogos tinham 100, 200 pessoas. Agora, você procura ingresso, e não tem" Ex-Sport, Mailson tentará parar Cristiano Ronaldo nesta sexta-feira, em Al Nassr x Al Taawon.E o goleiro fala sobre o impacto da chegada de CR7 ao futebol saudita: "Antes dele vir, os jogos tinham 100, 200 pessoas. Agora, você procura ingresso, e não tem" glo.bo/3Ks0Jbl Ex-Sport, Mailson tentará parar Cristiano Ronaldo nesta sexta-feira, em Al Nassr x Al Taawon.E o goleiro fala sobre o impacto da chegada de CR7 ao futebol saudita: "Antes dele vir, os jogos tinham 100, 200 pessoas. Agora, você procura ingresso, e não tem"glo.bo/3Ks0Jbl

Mailson is of the view that Ronaldo's presence brings more visibility to the Saudi Pro League globally. He added:

"This arrival of Cristiano is very good because he has much greater visibility."

Cristiano Ronaldo's first match at Al-Nassr's home, which was also his debut for the club, last month drew a crowd of almost 23,000 fans. The attendance was significantly higher than any of the club's previous home games this season.

The 38-year-old's impact is not restricted to Mrsool Park alone as he attracts big crowds in away matches as well. Al-Nassr's trip to Al-Fateh earlier this month had an attendance of over 17,600, their best of the campaign.

Al-Taawoun's Mailson is excited to face Cristiano Ronaldo

Al-Taawoun goalkeeper Mailson is excited about the prospect of facing Cristiano Ronaldo. The Buraidah-based club will face Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League at Mrsool Park on Friday, February 17.

Ronaldo, though, goes into the match on fine form, having scored five goals in his last two matches. He notably netted each of Al-Nassr's four goals in their 4-0 win against Al-Wehda last week.

The former Real Madrid superstar will now be looking to score his first home goal when Al-Aalami host Al-Taawoun. It thus remains to be seen if Mailson can keep the forward at bay.

Poll : 0 votes