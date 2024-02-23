"Today with my partner" - Cristiano Ronaldo makes social media post alongside his son after starring for Al-Nassr against Al-Feiha

Cristiano Ronaldo shared a picture of himself alongside his oldest child, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., after helping Al-Nassr win their latest AFC Champions League clash.

The Riyadh-based side took on Al-Feiha in the round-of-16 stage of the tournament. After managing to win the away game 1-0, Ronaldo and company completed the job at home on Wednesday (February 21) by scoring two goals and conceding none.

The Portuguese icon, who scored the only goal in the first leg, bagged his side's second of the night in the 86th minute. Only hours after the win, the 39-year-old returned to training and found a partner in his son for his latest session.

Sharing a picture alongside his 13-year-old son, Ronaldo wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Today with my partner."

Cristiano Jr. is training with Al-Nassr Academy, as he looks to replicate his father's incredible career. However, he will have to do exceedingly well in order to rack up the former Real Madrid man's 742 senior career goals and five Ballon d'Or awards.

This season, Ronaldo has been in fine form, having bagged five Champions League strikes in six matches and 21 in the Saudi Pro League. Up next for Al-Nassr is an away league clash at Al-Shabab on Sunday (February 25).

Jose Mourinho responds to question of how Cristiano Ronaldo ought to be coached

Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Real Madrid and Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho has said that Cristiano Ronaldo is a player who needs little advice and more motivation compared to others.

Mourinho was discussing Ronaldo's second stint at Old Trafford, which ended on a sour note after the striker fell out with manager Erik ten Hag. He had his contract mutually terminated at Manchester United and departed for Al-Nassr in January 2023.

Hinting at the fact that Ten Hag's approach was potentially incorrect, Mourinho told Rio Ferdinand on the Vibe with Five podcast (via Daily Star):

"I think you don’t coach (Cristiano). Motivation you don’t need to give him. Ambition, responsibility, you cannot give him, technically you cannot give him. It’s just to give some tactical adjustments and let the guy be happy."

When asked if Ronaldo could be taught anything, the Portuguese coach said:

"Don’t think so, he doesn’t need it.”

Mourinho managed the Al-Nassr star at Real Madrid from 2010 to 2013 and seemingly knows a bit about him. During his final year (2022/23) in England, Ronaldo bagged just one Premier League goal in 10 matches for Manchester United.