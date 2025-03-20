“Today, that passion found a special place” - West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee pens note after receiving signed jersey from Lionel Messi

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee penned her thoughts after receiving a signed Argentina jersey from Lionel Messi. The CM believed that the shirt marks the unique connection of Bengal with the beautiful game.

Lionel Messi's connection to the capital city of West Bengal, Kolkata, dates back to September 2011. It was when he last visited the city for a FIFA-friendly game between Argentina and Venezuela alongside the Albiceleste national team. At that time, Mamata Banerjee had just taken over as the West Bengal CM from CPI(M) leader Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee.

Lionel Messi and Co. clashed against Venezuela at Kolkata's Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan with over 75,000 visitors. Argentina won 1-0 with Nicolas Otamendi scoring the lone goal. Although Messi did not score, he did not fail to mesmerize the crowd with his gameplay.

14 years later, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee received a signed Argentina jersey from La Pulga. The shirt is the latest kit edition, updated with three stars indicating the country's three World Cups. Taking to X on March 19 (Wednesday), Banerjee thanked Messi for the gesture and wrote:

"Football is a passion that runs through my veins, much like every person in Bengal who has ever kicked a ball on the 'para' fields. Today, that passion found a special place as I received a jersey signed by none other than Lionel Messi."

She added:

"The love for football binds us all, and Messi, an artist with the ball, a maestro of our times, embodies the spirit of brilliance that Bengal admires. This jersey is a symbol of the unbreakable connection between Bengal and the beautiful game."

Lionel Messi currently plies his trade with MLS side Inter Miami after an illustrious career in Europe. However, the Argentine superstar has been excluded from the national team's squad for their upcoming March fixtures owing to muscle discomfort. He will miss La Albiceleste's fixtures against Uruguay (March 21) and Brazil (March 25).

"India left its famously lasting impression" - When Lionel Messi recalled his 2011 visit to Kolkata, India

Messi magic set to unfold in Kolkata - Source: Getty

In a 2014 interview via The Hindu, Lionel Messi recalled his 2011 visit to Kolkata in India and claimed it left him with fond memories. The Argentine legend said:

"The last time I stepped into India, I was overwhelmed with the warmth and passion this country showered on me. India left its famously lasting impression and with that lingering memory, my family and I have always wanted to develop an association with the country."

Multiple reports suggest that the Argentina national team could visit Kerala in India for a couple of friendly games. However, Messi's presence has yet to be confirmed.

Further, Kolkata-based sports promoter Satadru Dutta also spoke about La Pulga potentially visiting the City of Joy in January 2026. However, those details too are subject to official confirmation. Dutta was credited for bringing Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez to Kolkata in July 2023.

