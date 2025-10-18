  • home icon
  • Football
  • La Liga 2025-26
  • “Today’s the day this guy shows his worth” - Barcelona fans confident that 27-year-old will score against Girona after being named in line-up

“Today’s the day this guy shows his worth” - Barcelona fans confident that 27-year-old will score against Girona after being named in line-up

By Sripad
Modified Oct 18, 2025 14:43 GMT
Barcelona fans confident about star player
Barcelona fans confident about star player

Barcelona fans on social media are confident that Marcus Rashford will score against Girona. The Manchester United loanee was named in the starting XI by Hansi Flick in their La Liga game on Saturday, October 18.

Ad

Wojciech Szczęsny kept his place in goal with Joao Garcia still out injured. Jules Kounde starts at right-back, with Pau Cubarsi and Eric Garcia as the center-backs and Alejandro Balde operating as the left-back.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Marc Casado has been a surprise name in the starting XI, and he plays alongside Frenkie de Jong and Pedri today. Toni Fernandez and Lamine Yamal are on the flanks with Marcus Rashford leading the attack.

Barcelona fans are confident that the Englishman will deliver against Girona and posted:

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Speaking to the media ahead of the game, Flick admitted that Barcelona players were not happy with the decision to move their Villarreal clash to Miami, United States. He added that they do not have a choice but to accept it and said:

“The players aren’t happy, I’m not happy… but LaLiga has decided that this match will be played in Miami and we’ll play it. There will be a Christmas break between that last match and the match against Espanyol, and then we’ll fly to Saudi Arabia. It’s a situation we’re familiar with and respect.”
Ad

Players in all 10 matches have decided not to play for the first 10-15 seconds this season as a sign of protest against the league's decision.

Marcus Rashford talks about his time at Barcelona

Marcus Rashford spoke to ITV Football ahead of Barcelona's clash with Girona, confirming that he has settled in well at the Catalan club. He claimed that hansi Flick's tactics have suited him well and said:

Ad
“Signing for Barça has given me new energy, a new style and a new country to explore. I feel like the team fits me perfectly and that I can help them a lot. It’s a big step and I’m optimistic about the future.”
“Happy to be Barça’s top assist provider right now. I know I can still do better. In difficult times, I remember that kid who started playing football just because he wanted to."

Rashford is leading the attack today with Robert Lewandowski, Ferran Torres, Raphinha, Dani Olmo, and Fermin Lopez dealing with injuries. The Englishman believes that the loan spell at the Catalan side will help him get better and do well for England.

About the author
Sripad

Sripad

Twitter icon

Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.

Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.

Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.

If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sripad
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications