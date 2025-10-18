“Today’s the day this guy shows his worth” - Barcelona fans confident that 27-year-old will score against Girona after being named in line-up

Barcelona fans on social media are confident that Marcus Rashford will score against Girona. The Manchester United loanee was named in the starting XI by Hansi Flick in their La Liga game on Saturday, October 18.Wojciech Szczęsny kept his place in goal with Joao Garcia still out injured. Jules Kounde starts at right-back, with Pau Cubarsi and Eric Garcia as the center-backs and Alejandro Balde operating as the left-back.Marc Casado has been a surprise name in the starting XI, and he plays alongside Frenkie de Jong and Pedri today. Toni Fernandez and Lamine Yamal are on the flanks with Marcus Rashford leading the attack.Barcelona fans are confident that the Englishman will deliver against Girona and posted:Nazyyat Tasif @NZYTasifLINKuk what i think??? today's the day this guy shows his worthkesh😇 @Blessin30887778LINKTODAY IS THE DAY RASHY SCORESFJ @fjwalfurtLINKRashford bout to cookoozyooh @oozyoohLINKrashford the time is NOW.Speaking to the media ahead of the game, Flick admitted that Barcelona players were not happy with the decision to move their Villarreal clash to Miami, United States. He added that they do not have a choice but to accept it and said:“The players aren’t happy, I’m not happy… but LaLiga has decided that this match will be played in Miami and we’ll play it. There will be a Christmas break between that last match and the match against Espanyol, and then we’ll fly to Saudi Arabia. It’s a situation we’re familiar with and respect.”Players in all 10 matches have decided not to play for the first 10-15 seconds this season as a sign of protest against the league's decision.Marcus Rashford talks about his time at BarcelonaMarcus Rashford spoke to ITV Football ahead of Barcelona's clash with Girona, confirming that he has settled in well at the Catalan club. He claimed that hansi Flick's tactics have suited him well and said:“Signing for Barça has given me new energy, a new style and a new country to explore. I feel like the team fits me perfectly and that I can help them a lot. It’s a big step and I’m optimistic about the future.”“Happy to be Barça’s top assist provider right now. I know I can still do better. In difficult times, I remember that kid who started playing football just because he wanted to.&quot;Rashford is leading the attack today with Robert Lewandowski, Ferran Torres, Raphinha, Dani Olmo, and Fermin Lopez dealing with injuries. The Englishman believes that the loan spell at the Catalan side will help him get better and do well for England.