“Today, he is not in the team for what he was” - Roberto Martinez makes feelings clear about picking Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal squad

Portugal manager Roberto Martinez has stated that Cristiano Ronaldo was not picked because of his past. He believes that the national team captain continues to deliver every time he plays for them and that keeps his place in the squad.

Speaking to the media, Martinez admitted that there was no questioning the talent and attitude of Ronaldo. However, those are not the only reasons for him to keep his place in the squad and it has more to do with his continued performance on the pitch. He said:

"Over the years, I have learned to evaluate players in three fundamental aspects: their individual talent, their experience and their attitude and commitment. When I talk about a player like Cristiano Ronaldo, I also evaluate him according to these three fundamental aspects. His talent is indisputable, he is one of the best in the history of football."

"His experience is also unique: the only player to have played in six UEFA European Championships and more than 200 international appearances. But the most remarkable thing is their commitment. His passion for representing Portugal is contagious and motivates the whole team. Today, he is not in the team for what he was, but for what he continues to be: the top scorer with 17 goals in 21 games in two years."

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in fine form and has scored in 8 of his last 10 matches for Al Nassr. He has 9 goals in those matches, taking his tally to 19 goals for the Saudi Pro League this season.

Roberto Martinez on picking Cristiano Ronaldo for the national team

Roberto Martinez spoke to the media in October 2024 and stated that he was not interested in thinking about Cristiano Ronaldo's age. He added that the striker was not playing like players his age and said via GOAL:

"I think the age of a player doesn't come to play. Ronaldo doesn't work as a 39-year-old player. He doesn't play certainly as a 39-year-old player. I think we are assessing every player and how they feel. Cristiano has been working really well in this camp."

Portugal are playing two UEFA Nations League matches this month against Denmark. The two clashes against the Danish side are in the quarterfinals – first one away on 20th March and then at home on 23rd March.

