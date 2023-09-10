"Today he trained differently" - Lionel Scaloni provides update on Lionel Messi's availability ahead of Argentina's game against Bolivia

Lionel Scaloni has refused to confirm if Lionel Messi will play for Argentina against Bolivia in the CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers on 12 September.

The Argentine superstar started in his team's 1-0 win over Ecuador on 8 September and scored the only goal of the game in the 78th minute. It means he has played in 11 games across competitions since making his debut for Inter Miami on 22 July.

Given Messi's age (36), managers will have to find a way to manage his fitness regardless of his undeniable importance to club and country. Scaloni's recent comments give room to the possibility of the former Barcelona playmaker being left out of the starting XI in La Paz.

The manager said recently (h/t @AlbicelesteTalk on X):

"Messi is going to travel to Bolivia. Today he trained differently, but there are still 2 days left until the game and we will make the decision tomorrow whether he plays or not. The team is going to be similar to the one that played against Ecuador."

Messi played 89 minutes against Ecuador after starting alongside Nicolas Gonzalez and Lautaro Martinez in Argentina's front three. Apart from them, Scaloni also has Julian Alvarez, Angel di Maria, Angel Correa and Alejandro Garnacho in attack.

Lionel Messi asked to be substituted in Argentina's latest win

Lionel Messi was taken off in the 89th minute of Argentina's win against Ecuador. It was a worrying sight for fans because it signalled a potential fitness issue.

After the game, the former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar confirmed that he asked to be substituted because he was tired. He said (h/t @AlbicelesteTalk on X):

"I came out because I was a bit tired. It's probably not the last time that will happen [come out during the last minutes of the game]. It’s all good, I’m fine."

Scaloni's aforementioned comments make it clear that Messi didn't go through the regular first-team training. But as long as he trained, then fans can rest assured that the seven-time Ballon d'Or hasn't seriously injured himself.

It remains to be seen what approach Gerardo 'Tata' Martino takes when Messi returns to Inter Miami. They have an MLS game against Atlanta United four days after La Albiceleste take on Bolivia 11,392 feet above sea level at the daunting Estadio Hernando Siles.