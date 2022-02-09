"Today it will require a lot of sprinting" - Rangnick explains why Cristiano Ronaldo was on Manchester United bench for match against Burnley

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has explained his reasoning behind dropping Cristiano Ronaldo for their match against Burnley.

The Portuguese was surprisingly left on the bench for their Tuesday's Premier League clash. The side are in desperate need of a win with their chase for Champions League football next season becoming more and more heated.

Fantasy Premier League @OfficialFPL Man Utd travel to Burnley with Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench...



#FPL #BURMUN Man Utd travel to Burnley with Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench... ⚠️ Man Utd travel to Burnley with Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench...#FPL #BURMUN https://t.co/szw9a1qOwP

And in explaining the decision to put the forward on the bench, Rangnick said:

“Today it will require a lot of sprinting, chasing balls, a lot of fight for second balls. This best fits the profile for Edinson Cavani which is why he starts today."

Manchester United's top four race is one of interest, with the side currently sitting fourth, albeit having played more games than Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal. Both clubs, alongside West Ham United, are challenging for fourth spot as well.

United are however coming off the back of a demoralizing exit from the fourth round of the FA Cup at the hands of Championship outfit Middlesbrough.

Ronaldo's performance during the game came under intense scrutiny having missed a first-half penalty among a number of other spurned chances. His poor form, which has seen him only score one non penalty goal in three months was highlighted by many after the game.

Was Rangnick right to drop Cristiano Ronaldo for Manchester United's game against Burnley?

Any decision surrounding United's number 7 will always be a hot topic of debate. Prior to Tuesday's game against Burnley, the Portuguese star had been a mainstay in Rangnick's first XI.

Former caretaker manager Michael Carrick made the brave decision to drop the former Juventus man back in December against Chelsea. That decision paid off as United put on a good defensive display and ended up drawing 1-1.

George Smith @_GeorgeSmith99



#MUFC

manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football… Cristiano Ronaldo dropped by Ralf Rangnick this evening. Big call, but he has hardly pulled up any tress of late. Edinson Cavani leads the line. David de Gea returns in goal. Cristiano Ronaldo dropped by Ralf Rangnick this evening. Big call, but he has hardly pulled up any tress of late. Edinson Cavani leads the line. David de Gea returns in goal. #MUFC manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football…

Rangnick's words have merit given the proposition that Burnley are. They are synonymous with aggressive and defensive football. Hence, United will seek to use their pace and guile against them with Cavani a better fit for this role than Ronaldo.

Cavani, meanwhile, has just two goals and one assist in 11 games for Manchester United this season. It is his style of play, however, that Rangnick will hope to be a key factor in breaking down Burnley's defense.

Ronaldo will most definitely be aggrieved with his manager's decision having just celebrated his 37th birthday. The forward will be looking to return to the starting XI when United host Southampton on Saturday.

Edited by Aditya Singh