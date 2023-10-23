"Today he will train" - Erik ten Hag provides positive Manchester United injury update ahead of Copenhagen UCL clash

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag provided a positive injury update on Sergio Reguilon ahead of their UEFA Champions League group stage clash against Copenhagen on Tuesday, October 24.

Reguilon hasn't featured in the Red Devils' matchday squad in their past five games across all competitions due to a hamstring injury he picked up before the international break.

Manchester United already have a crisis at left-back, with Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia sidelined with long-term injuries. Victor Lindelof and Sofyan Amrabat have deputized for them in recent weeks but have looked far from comfortable.

Fortunately, Ten Hag provided a positive update on Reguilon ahead of the Copenhagen clash at Old Trafford during his pre-match press conference. He said (via @UnitedStandMUFC on X):

"Yes, we hope [to have more players back]. Sergio [Reguilon] trained all week, today, he will train, then we have to assess if he is game-fit or can be available for the squad."

Reguilon has impressed the Old Trafford faithful with his work rate in his three appearances so far this season since joining the Red Devils on loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

The 26-year-old's return would be a massive boost for his teammates. Manchester United are currently at the bottom of Group A in the Champions League with zero points from two games.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag gives verdict on Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag also gave his verdict on Rasmus Hojlund, admitting he is helping the 20-year-old with routines that will improve his decision-making in front of goal.

The Denmark international has looked impressive since joining Manchester United from Atalanta this summer. Despite missing the first four games this season due to injury, he has adjusted in admirable style.

Hojlund has scored three goals in nine appearances across all competitions with all three coming in the Champions League in the Red Devils' losses against Bayern Munich and Galatasaray.

Despite not getting off the mark in the Premier League yet, Ten Hag is confident Hojlund and Marcus Rashford will soon be scoring more goals. The Dutch tactician said (via Manchester Evening News):

"First of all, we have to work our routines, he misses pre-season, the first four games but I think from the moment he came in, he gave the team a lot. We're building the routines and that spit moment will give him more time and to make better decisions for more goals, but the goals against Galatasaray were two brilliant goals."

He added:

"As well, also the one in Munich. I think he's a player who will always be in scoring positions in our team. I'm sure, I'm confident [he'll score goals] and Marcus Rashford the same."

Hojlund will be aiming to get on the scoresheet once again against his former club Copenhagen on Tuesday.