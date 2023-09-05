“Together again” - Lionel Messi reacts on Instagram as he rejoins Argentina squad

Lionel Messi reacted on Instagram today (September 5) after linking up with the Argentina national team ahead of their World Cup qualifiers.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has had a stellar few years while playing for Argentina. The 36-year-old was finally able to win his first trophy for his country in 2021 by winning the Copa America. He then followed that up with the 2022 Finalissima.

Lionel Messi etched his name into Argentinian folklore by leading his team to World Cup glory in December 2022. The Barcelona legend scored seven times, winning the Golden Ball for the second time in his storied career.

Since then, he has netted five goals in three appearances in various friendlies in 2023. Messi is now set to represent Argentina in the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador (September 7) and Bolivia (September 12).

The Argentine ace posted on Instagram with a blunt caption:

"Together again"

There are currently 10 nations competing to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup from South America, including Argentina. The other nations include Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela, and Ecuador.

Inter Miami manager Tata Martino names Lionel Messi's best game at the club since his arrival

Inter Miami manager Tata Martino recently claimed that Lionel Messi's best game for the MLS club came against LAFC on September 3. The Herons defeated LAFC in a closely contested 3-1 victory at the BMO Stadium.

Lionel Messi has set the MLS aflame since officially joining Inter Miami on July 15. The Argentine superstar, alongside Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, have completely reversed the club's trajectory from a bottom-of-the-table side to genuine contenders.

The 36-year-old has plundered 11 goals and provided five assists in 11 appearances across all competitions. He has helped the Herons win the Leagues Cup and reach the final of the US Open Cup.

While Lionel Messi has been exceptional in nearly all 11 of his appearances, Martino believes the game against LAFC was his best. He said (via AS):

“We have had many tough games. I think that because of the level of the opponent, tonight’s game was the most complex and the one in which we competed the best. In other matches, we have even been outplayed at times. In today’s match, we competed well. I value it all the more because LAFC is a very good team.”

Facundo Farias gave the Herons an early lead in the 14th minute. Messi's great run of form continued as he assisted both Jordi Alba and Leonardo Campana in the second half to secure all three points. LAFC could only muster a consolation goal in the 90th minute via Ryan Hollingshead.

LAFC are currently third in the MLS Western Conference table with 40 points. In contrast, Inter Miami are 14th in the Eastern Conference with just 25 points, showing the former were going to be a challenge.