"Together almost from the beginning until the end" - Lionel Messi sends heartwarming message to retiring Inter Miami mate Sergio Busquets

Lionel Messi has sent a touching message to Inter Miami teammate Sergio Busquets after he announced his retirement from professional football. The Spanish midfielder has decided to end his career at the end of the 2025 MLS season, having been active for the best part of 20 years.

Ad

Busquets made his retirement announcement via his Instagram page, expressing his heartfelt thanks to all involved in shaping his career. Long-time teammate Messi left a heartwarming comment on the post expressing his delight at having played with the mercurial midfielder, and the comment has garnered over 31,000 likes on the platform.

Lionel Messi's message to Sergio Busquets after his retirement announcement

"Together almost from the beginning until the end. A luxury to have enjoyed your football, Busi. And we still have a little more to go!"

Ad

Trending

Sergio Busquets made his professional debut for Barcelona in 2008, playing at a time when Lionel Messi was beginning to emerge as a world-class player. He played a key role in Pep Guardiola's revolutionary system, helping the club win the treble in his first full season with the first-team, the 2008-09 season.

Busquets played with Messi at the Camp Nou until the Argentinean star left Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2021. The pair were reunited in Florida when they joined Inter Miami in the summer of 2023, and they have both played starring roles for the Herons since then.

Ad

Sergio Busquets will retire after the playoffs this year, with Lionel Messi having inspired them to qualify for the post-season with a win over New York City FC this week. The 37-year-old midfielder provided an assist for the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner in the 4-0 win, his eighth in the MLS this season.

Lionel Messi makes history in Inter Miami win

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi made more history after his contribution in his side's 4-0 win over New York City FC on Thursday. The 38-year-old scored twice and provided an assist in the game, taking his tally for the season to 24 goals and 13 assists in the MLS.

Ad

Messi's three goal contributions took him up to 37 for this season, making him the first player in MLS history to record 35+ goal contributions in consecutive seasons. The Argentina international has achieved this tally in only 23 games, having missed a number of matches through injury this season.

Messi recorded 36 goals contributions in 19 games in the 2024 season and was voted as the league's MVP after his side won the Supporters Shield. He will be aiming to become the first player to win the award twice, as he also leads the way in the race for this season's Golden Boot.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More