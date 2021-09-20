"Together we're stronger" - Cristiano Ronaldo salutes Manchester United fans

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has thanked the supporters following the Red Devils' hard-fought 2-1 win over West Ham on Sunday. The 36-year-old was involved for the entirety of the meeting at the London Stadium as the Red Devils held their nerve to come away with three points.

Said Benrahma opened the scoring for the Hammers in the 30th minute courtesy of a wicked defection off Raphael Varane. The opening goal sent the home crowd into a frenzy as the decibel levels went up a notch in east London. However, Cristiano Ronaldo restored parity for Manchester United five minutes later.

The Portuguese stayed onside in clever fashion to poke home the equalizer from close-range with a simple tap-in. Despite the goal, Cristiano Ronaldo felt undone and frustrated as the game went on after he was denied what looked like a clear penalty.

Manchester United edged themselves ahead in the 89th minute through Jesse Lingard, but Luke Shaw ended up conceding a penalty in stoppage time. It felt as if Cristiano Ronaldo and the Red Devils were destined for disappointment. But Manchester United shot-stopper David De Gea denied Mark Noble from the spot to ensure the visitors walked away with maximum points.

Thanking Manchester United fans for their support away from home on Sunday, Cristiano Ronaldo wrote on Twitter:

"Together we're stronger! Thank you for all your support! ALWAYS."

Cristiano Ronaldo can't stop scoring for Manchester United

With his strike against West Ham, Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored four goals in three appearances across all competitions since returning to Manchester United. The forward found the back of the net twice on his second debut at Old Trafford against Newcastle United. Cristiano Ronaldo also scored during his return to the Champions League with Manchester United, albeit in a losing cause.

Considering how the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has performed so far, Manchester United will be increasingly confident about fighting for silverware. The Portuguese has proved he still has plenty to offer to the team and is determined to make an impact.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will undoubtedly count on Cristiano Ronaldo's quality to try and end the club's Premier League drought. Notably, the Red Devils have not won a league title since the 2012-13 campaign. The Manchester United faithful will hope Cristiano Ronaldo's homecoming can act as a catalyst in their quest to regain supremacy.

