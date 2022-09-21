"Together we will continue to break all records" - Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to winning best national scorer award

Cristiano Ronaldo has made an Instagram post after collecting the best national scorer award at the 2022 Gala Quinas de Ouro held in Portugal on Tuesday. The Manchester United star was handed a trophy to celebrate his achievement of becoming Portugal's top scorer.

The forward has now scored 117 goals for his country in just 189 appearances. He has also played the most number of matches for Portugal, with Joao Moutinho in second place with 146 caps.

Ronaldo posted a photo of himself with the award and thanked his teammates, coaches, family, friends, and fans in the caption. It read:

"Proud to win the award for the best national scorer for the country that I love! Thanks again to all my teammates, coaches, my family, friends and all my fans who helped me to achieve this great achievement!

"Together we will continue to break all possible records! Thank you #Portugal"

Ronaldo's former manager Jose Mourinho, current club teammate Bruno Fernandes and Manchester City's Ruben Dias were also in attendance at the 2022 Gala Quinas de Ouro.

The forward will now have to shift focus back onto the pitch quickly as Portugal take on the Czech Republic and Spain in the UEFA Nations League this week.

Cristiano Ronaldo's lack of playing time Manchester United not a concern: Fernando Santos

Portugal manager Fernando Santos has claimed he is not worried about Cristiano Ronaldo's lack of minutes at Manchester United this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano

Well done lads 🏽 🏽 Happy to score and help the team win! 3 important points!Well done lads Happy to score and help the team win! 3 important points! Well done lads 👏🏽💪🏽 https://t.co/Gb7mTJcqqd

The Portuguese confirmed that the forward will remain a key figure in his side and said:

"With him (Ronaldo) like with all the others, I try to understand what situation they find themselves in. I don't think anyone doubts that Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be important for the (Portugal) selection.

"I have absolutely no worries about Ronaldo's lack of playing time for Manchester United."

He added:

"As with any player I have to work out what the situation is with him. But I don't think anyone has any doubts that Ronaldo continues to be of great importance to the national team."

Ronaldo has 207 minutes under his belt this season in the Premier League but is yet to score or assist. He has scored just once this season for the Red Devils and that came from the spot in the Europa League against FC Sheriff.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far