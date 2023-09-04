Tom Holland, Selena Gomez and more: Incredible list emerges of Hollywood celebrities in attendance to watch Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi's MLS clash against Los Angeles FC with Inter Miami has attracted a stunning guest list that includes a series of names from the USA's entertainment sphere. A number of Hollywood celebrities are in attendance, with notable figures like Tom Holland making the list. Artistes are also watching La Pulga play, with Selena Gomez included as a VIP member in the crowd.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are both in attendance as well, with Lionel Messi's allure drawing the famous couple to watch Inter Miami play against Los Angeles FC. Other A-listers include Gerard Butler, Tyga, Jason Sudeikis, Leonardo DiCaprio, Nas, and Glen Powell.

These are only the tip of the celebrity iceberg, as a full list has been compiled, showing the notable attendees for the game below:

Many of them missed Lionel Messi's debut in the USA against Cruz Azul, where the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner orchestrated a majestic game, scoring a freekick. However, they will be hoping he exceeds expectations at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

So far, Messi hasn't just lived up to the hype; he has arguably transcended it. In just 10 appearances, he's racked up an impressive 11 goals, some of which stand as the most memorable in Inter Miami's brief history.

The Herons are basking in an unbeaten streak since Messi joined their ranks—six victories and four draws embellish their recent record. They've also won the Leagues Cup - their first trophy - and will appear in the final of the U.S. Open Cup.

Lionel Messi maintains media silence, bypasses press following MLS win over New York Red Bulls

The atmosphere was electric at Red Bull Arena as Inter Miami cinched a 2-0 win over New York Red Bulls on August 27, yet the real story unfolded away from the field. Reporters were eager to talk to Lionel Messi, but the forward was notably absent from the press conference.

According to The Athletic, a league policy mandates that athletes remain accessible to journalists for both post-match and training session interviews. Associated Press (AP) claimed (via The Athletic) to have had prior assurance that Messi would adhere to this norm, but the league seems to be backtracking.

An MLS spokesperson told The Athletic:

“There was a misunderstanding regarding Lionel Messi’s media access. He has not violated any guidelines for his media availability in Major League Soccer.”

Fans and journalists will be hoping that the Argentine legend will speak after the match against Los Angeles FC, following the presence of many celebrities at the game.