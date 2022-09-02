“Tomorrow we have a team session, and on Saturday we have a team session” – Ten Hag on whether Antony will play for Manchester United against Arsenal 

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said that he'll make a decision on Antony for the weekend clash against Arsenal after a few training sessions.

The Brazilian joined the Red Devils from Ajax on a five-year deal on Thursday and is in line to make his club debut at Old Trafford on Sunday (September 4).

When asked about the player's chances of featuring against the Gunners, Ten Hag said that he did his first individual training session. Following two team training sessions, he will take a call on it, saying (via MUTV):

“Today, he did his first training, so individual. Tomorrow, we have a team session, and Saturday we have a team session, so I will think about it and then we will take a decision.”

Antony played under the Dutchman at Ajax for two years, scoring 25 goals in 82 appearances across competitions, lifting two league titles and one domestic cup. His eye-catching displays didn't go unnoticed, as he received his first Brazil call-up in 2021. Antony has earned nine caps since then, netting twice.

B/R Football @brfootball Manchester United have registered Antony so the forward will be available to make his debut against Arsenal on Sunday, per multiple reports Manchester United have registered Antony so the forward will be available to make his debut against Arsenal on Sunday, per multiple reports https://t.co/b4SszE9LdS

Antony's arrival at Manchester United gives the manager more options in attack, especially with Anthony Martial currently out with an Achilles tendon injury. He was ineligible to play against Leicester City but could make his club debut on Sunday against Arsenal.

Manchester United upwardly mobile after disastrous start to season

Manchester United started their 2022-23 league campaign with defeats to Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford but have won their next three games to climb up the standings.

The Red Devils overcame an out-of-sorts Liverpool 2-1 at Old Trafford and followed that up with a pair of 1-0 wins on the road against Southampton and Leicester City.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave Manchester United winning ugly this early on is very promising signs for Erik Ten Hag. Add in the flair of Antony & Martial coming back from injury, the goals will come. Casemiro is adding that winning mentality.



Up Ten Hag’s Tricky Reds. Manchester United winning ugly this early on is very promising signs for Erik Ten Hag. Add in the flair of Antony & Martial coming back from injury, the goals will come. Casemiro is adding that winning mentality.Up Ten Hag’s Tricky Reds. https://t.co/lupBFgqG1W

That has seen the team climb up from the relegation zone to fifth in the standings, with nine points from five games.

Manchester United are finding their feet under Ten Hag. However, their progress will be put to a stern test this weekend against league leaders Arsenal, the only team to have won all five top-flight games this season.

The Red Devils have beaten the Gunners just once in their last eight league meetings, with that win coming at Old Trafford in December last year.

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Arsenal, Everton vs Liverpool and other GW 6 matches! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav