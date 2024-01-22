“Tomorrow is uncertain” - Cristiano Ronaldo makes interesting remark on his retirement plans 

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has admitted that he's unsure of when he will retire. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner also claimed that he would continue to play for as long as he continues to enjoy his football.

Even though the Portugal icon is in the twilight of his career at the age of 38, his work ethic and fitness levels remain at an extremely high level. Ronaldo has shown no signs of slowing down this season and has flourished in the Saudi Pro League, netting 24 goals and providing 11 assists in 25 appearances across all competitions.

Cristiano Ronaldo was recently rewarded for his efforts during the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai on January 19. He won the 2023 Globe Soccer's Fan's Favorite Player of the Year award, as well as the 2023 Globe Soccer's Maradona Award for finishing as the highest goalscorer with 54 goals for club and country.

Ronaldo had an interview with Record following the ceremony. When asked about how long he would continue to play, he replied (via @TheNassrZone):

“As I often tell my friends, life is dynamic. Tomorrow is uncertain. I can finish my career at the end of this season, and I can play for another two or three years... I don't know. To be honest."

"As long as my head and body are fine, and I enjoy football, I will keep playing. When I feel like I'm no longer useful, I'll be the first to make the move. I now feel good, and I feel satisfied and happy on the field, whether in the national team or in the club. I do what I like most, scoring goals and giving good performances. And keep going and enjoy”

He added:

“I will be 39 years old in a few days, and I will play this remaining season and another year in Al Nassr, which is what I want most & when I have 40 bullets as my friend Jose Semedo says, let’s see what happens then. If I play until the age of 40, it will be a great goal at this level & then, if it's okay, 41, 42... we don't know.”

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently contracted to Al-Nassr until the summer of 2025. It remains to be seen if he will extend his contract in the Saudi Pro League, or attempt to make a return to European football when he turns 40.

Cristiano Ronaldo takes another swipe at Lionel Messi by discrediting the Ballon d'Or and the Best awards

Cristiano Ronaldo has downplayed Lionel Messi's recent individual honors by claiming that the Ballon d'Or and the Best awards are losing credibility.

Lionel Messi's 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph with Argentina and stints at PSG and Inter Miami were enough to beat Erling Haaland for his eighth Ballon d'Or on October 30. The 36-year-old was then crowned The Best FIFA Men's Player for 2023 last week.

Cristiano Ronaldo wasn't pleased with the outcome as during the aforementioned interview, he said (via Sports Brief):

"The Ballon d'Or award and the Best award are losing credibility."

"I did not watch the best ceremony awards. It is not to say Messi did not deserve it. Or Haaland, or even Mbappe. I simply no longer believe in these awards. It's not because I won at the Globe Soccer, but these are facts; the numbers are there and numbers don't lie. No one can take this away from me."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will face off against each other one more time on the pitch when Al-Nassr take on Inter Miami in a friendly on February 1.