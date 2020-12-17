Toni Kroos' agent hints at a possible Real Madrid move for Erling Haaland

Toni Kroos' agent Volker Struth was a guest on this week's podcast episode of 'Einfach ma luppe, where he talked about the possibility of Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland joining his agency, Sport Total. His comments appear to hint at the Norwegian's potential move to Real Madrid.

Erling Haaland is currently one of the most sought-after players in Europe. The 20-year-old burst onto the scene at RB Salzburg, where he caught the attention of many top European top clubs with his performances in the UEFA Champions League.

The youngster was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United but chose to sign for Borussia Dortmund in January of 2020 for a fee of €20 million.

Erling Haaland has continued his prolific form in front of goal for Dortmund, scoring an astonishing 23 goals in 23 games in the Bundesliga. His stellar performances saw him win the Golden Boy award in 2020.

However, it seems only a matter of time before he leaves Borussia Dortmund for another top-level European club.

Real Madrid will attempt to sign both Erling Haaland AND Eduardo Camavinga in January, according to RTVE 🤑 pic.twitter.com/1kBo9dQeD7 — Goal (@goal) November 11, 2020

Toni Kroos' agent links Broussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland with Real Madrid move

Erling Haaland has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid in recent months, with reports suggesting that Zinedine Zidane and Florentino Perez are plotting a move for him in the summer of 2021.

When asked which player he would like to add to his agency, Sports Total, during this week's podcast episode of 'Einfach ma luppen', Toni Kroos' agent Volker Struthand said:

"I wouldn’t say no to Haaland. He’s very special, both as a footballer and personally. He’s also young. Maybe you will play with him, Toni. He’ll make his way."

Erling Braut Haaland reportedly would prefer a move to Real Madrid over Manchester United.



That's what the papers are saying.



The latest gossip: https://t.co/96WfehDeaI#bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/Z1vfwk6qCU — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) October 20, 2020

Erling Haaland has been unable to replicate the same goal-scoring form this season due to injury.

The forward idolizes former Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo and is close with current Los Blancos midfielder Martin Odegaard. Therefore, a move to Los Blancos could well be on the cards.