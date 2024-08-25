"Toni Kroos has chosen the perfect player to take the number 8" - Ancelotti hails 'irreplaceable' Fede Valverde after Real Madrid win

After a laborious first half against newly promoted Real Valladolid in La Liga on Sunday (August 25), defending champions Real Madrid broke the deadlock after the break through a drilled free-kick from Fede Valverde.

Not just with the all-important strike, the Uruguayan international was an absolute metronome in the middle of the park, grafting up and down the pitch. Post-match, head coach Carlo Ancelotti didn't hold back his praise for Valverde, calling him “irreplaceable” and the ideal successor to Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos' iconic shirt.

“Fede Valverde is irreplaceable. Toni Kroos has chosen the perfect player to take the number #8,” the gaffer said in the post-match press conference (via Madrid Xtra).

The German maestro, who left this summer, publicly endorsed Valverde to inherit his iconic No. 8 shirt after Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League trophy parade last season. Kroos had dictated the play from midfield for over a decade for Los Blancos, and now the torch has been passed on to Valverde.

The 26-year-old has become a fan-favourite and cemented his status as one with regular match-winning performances. Valverde completed 93 percent of his attempted passes and created one big chance. He also had seven defensive contributions, including three clearances and as many tackles.

"He will score them eventually" - Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti on Kylian Mbappe's performance against Valladolid

Thanks to an efficient performance after the break, Real Madrid cruised to a 3-0 victory on Sunday night, but Kylian Mbappe failed to find the back of the net.

The talismanic forward had three shots on target and missed two gilt-edge opportunities. Although there were glimpses of some neat combination play between him and Vinicius, the 25-year-old will be disappointed not to score.

However, Ancelotti was pleased with the Frenchman's movement and stressed that Mbappe would not just be restricted to playing as an out-and-out striker.

“Mbappé? He is not restricted by playing as number 9," the Real Madrid gaffer said in the presser (via Madrid Xtra).

The Italian tactician also expressed his confidence in the forward and said that Mbappe would soon start putting away these chances.

"He moves very well and had 3 or 4 chances. He will score them eventually as he always has.”

