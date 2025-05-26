Toni Kroos comments on Real Madrid appointing Xabi Alonso as Carlo Ancelotti replacement 

Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos has shared his thoughts on the club appointing Xabi Alonso as head coach, replacing Carlo Ancelotti. Kroos worked with Ancelotti during both his stints at the Bernabeu before retiring from professional football in the summer of 2024.

Carlo Ancelotti is widely considered among the greatest coaches in the history of Real Madrid. During his first stint with Los Blancos (2013-15), he led the club to their historic La Decima (10th Champions League title). The Italian tactician returned for his second stint in 2021, when he led the side to another two Champions League titles, among multiple other honors. Toni Kroos has played 200 games under Ancelotti's guidance across both stints.

In a conversation with Sky Sports News, Toni Kroos commented on Real Madrid appointing Xabi Alonso as Carlo Ancelotti's replacement at the club. He said (via Madrid Xtra):

"Xabi Alonso to Real Madrid? I’m not surprised. I wish him success. I think this is a great step for him and for Madrid."

As a former Los Blancos player, Xabi Alonso made 236 appearances across competitions between 2009 and 2014. He led Bayer Leverkusen between 2022 and 2025 as head coach, before replacing Ancelotti at Real Madrid this season. Alonso won the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal with Bayer Leverkusen in the 2023-24 season, whilst remaining unbeaten in the league. He also reached the Europa League finals with the Bundesliga giants in the same season.

Carlo Ancelotti delivers a farewell speech on his final day at Real Madrid

On May 25, Carlo Ancelotti took charge of his final match at the Bernabeu, with Los Blancos winning 2-0 over Real Sociedad in LaLiga. Following the game, the Italian tactician bid goodbye to the players, staff, and fans of the club. During his farewell speech, Ancelotti said (via Managing Madrid):

"It has been an honour and a pleasure to coach this club, this team. I want to thank, first of all, my dear president Florentino. It has been fantastic to coach this group of footballers of extraordinary quality. It has been fantastic to share all these moments with you."

He continued:

"It has been extraordinary to live this story with you. It has been an extraordinary story because nobody can forget Karim’s three goals against PSG, or Rodrygo’s two against Manchester City, or Luka’s pass against Chelsea, or Joselu’s two goals [against Bayern Munich]. I can’t forget every day I’ve spent here either. I’ll end with a Hala Madrid and nothing more! I love you very much."

Carlo Ancelotti will next lead the Brazil national team. The Selecao will look to win the 2026 World Cup under the Italian guidance. As the Brazil head coach, Ancelotti will be reunited with many of his former Los Merengues players, including Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo.

