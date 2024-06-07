Toni Kroos makes confident claim over Germany's Euro 2024 chances

Toni Kroos has backed Germany to win this summer's Euro 2024 in his homeland. The veteran midfielder will retire after representing Die Mannschaft on home soil.

The 34-year-old gave his take on his nation's form heading into the competition. He told German outlet Kicker:

"We can hold our own against any opponent. The countdown is on and I want to play these last games [of my career] the way I played the last games for Real (Madrid), with the greatest possible success."

Kroos was asked who will win Euro 2024:

Trending

"Germany!"

Expand Tweet

Germany will start their European Championship campaign as the host nation in Group A. It faces Scotland (June 14), Hungary (June 19), and Switzerland (June 23) and is touted as the strongest of that group.

Julian Nagelsmann succeeded Hansi Flick in September and transformed the host nation. They were enduring a difficult period, but he has overseen three wins and two defeats in seven friendlies.

Germany's most impressive win came against France in a 2-0 victory at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais. Kroos starred in that game amid a superb season for club and country.

Kroos came out of international retirement in February but will end his career at Euro 2024. He heads into the tournament after winning the UEFA Champions League, La Liga title, and Supercopa de Espana with Real Madrid. The 2014 FIFA World Cup winner was superb last season, posting one goal and 10 assists in 48 games across competitions.

Toni Kroos learns Kai Havertz is likely to be Germany's starting striker at Euro 2024

Kai Havertz is set to be Germany's starting forward.

Nagelsmann has hinted that Kai Havertz will spearhead Germany's attack at Euro 2024. The young tactician said (via Get Football News Germany):

"We are happy that Fülle is back. It’s good that we have another striker in the squad. The roles are clear. If Kai performs, he will have the edge. He has to perform. Fülle will get his playing time and will score goals."

Expand Tweet

Havertz, 24, enjoyed an impressive debut season at Arsenal after joining from Chelsea last summer. He posted 14 goals and seven assists in 51 games across competitions, playing as a second striker and a false nine.

The former Bayern Leverkusen attacker appears to be in front of Niclas Fullkrug, 31, who caught the eye with Borussia Dortmund this season. He managed 16 goals and 10 assists in 46 games across competitions.