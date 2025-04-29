Toni Kroos makes feelings clear about Antonio Rudiger’s behaviour that led to red card in Real Madrid’s Copa del Rey final loss to Barcelona

Former Real Madrid icon Toni Kroos shared his opinion on Antonio Rudiger's behavior during the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona on Saturday, April 26. The centre-back lost his cool at the referee during the final minutes of the game and engaged in certain punishable antics from the bench.
Almost all hope was lost for Real Madrid when Jules Kounde scored in the 116th minute to give Barcelona a 3-2 lead during extra time. In the final minutes of extra time, referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea granted Barcelona a free-kick after Kylian Mbappe fouled Eric Garcia. The decision enraged Antonio Rudiger, who was seen throwing ice at the referee from the bench. He also reportedly used foul language, leading to him being shown a red.
Rudiger's behavior led to widespread criticism in the world of football, with many criticizing him for losing his cool. The German centre-back could reportedly face a ban of four to 12 games for the offence.
According to quotes shared via Tribuna (h/t GiveMeSport), retired Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos also criticized his compatriot's antics. The German said:
"I wrote to him after the match, and he himself knows it was probably a series of mistakes. We must be aware that many don’t really know what actually happens. It was a Clasico, a cup final, he fought like a lion, he has been struggling with a knee problem for weeks, and there are many issues."
However, Kroos also added that collective outrage should be avoided against Rudiger.
"But now he will receive a sanction, and that’s it. We shouldn’t act as if he killed someone. We must avoid blindly following the wave of collective outrage," Kroos said.
Apart from Antonio Rudiger, Real Madrid players Jude Bellingham and Lucas Vázquez also received red cards for their antics during the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona. Rudiger took to social media to apologize for his behavior after the game.
Germany sporting director Rudi Voller criticizes Real Madrid star Antonio Rudiger's behavior during final loss against Barcelona
In an interview with the DPA News Agency, Germany sporting director, Rudi Voller, criticized Antonio Rudiger for his behavior during the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona. He said (via ESPN):
"You can't do that. And especially not as a player for the German national team. He needs to change that and he knows that himself, his public reaction shows that. Toni is a classy player, but as a player for the German national team he also needs to display class in his behavior."
Voller added:
"He rightly demands respect for himself, and] he needs to show this same respect to others without exception. Toni is an excellent soccer player and a very emotional guy, a fighter on the field. And he should stay that way."
Voller's comments are not expected to impact Rudiger's association or selection in the German national team. The Real Madrid star will return to his national team to face Portugal in the UEFA Nations League semi-final on June 4.