Toni Kroos ranks Cristiano Ronaldo 9th and Lionel Messi in 5th as he chooses top 10 free-kick takers of all time

Toni Kroos has snubbed Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to name Roberto Carlos as the greatest free-kick taker of all time. The former Germany international recently spoke to 433 and chalked out a top ten list of free-kick takers. However, there was a catch - he was only given one name at a time and had to assign them a rank.

Ad

Kroos was first handed the option of Ronaldinho and he placed the Brazil legend at sixth. Wesley Sneijder was placed at eighth, while David Beckham was named third.

When his own name came up, Kroos very modestly put himself at tenth, before handing Juninho the number two position. Next up was Lionel Messi, and the Argentinian made Kroos take a split second before coming to a decision.

"That's a good question. I think you don't know who comes next.... Five," said Kroos.

Ad

Trending

Kroos named Hakan Canhanoglu at seven before he was presented with the option of Cristiano Ronaldo. The German midfielder paused briefly before announcing his decision.

"Nine," said Kroos.

With two positions still vacant, Zinedine Zidane came into the picture. The German was visibly confused before deciding to put the French legend at number four.

The final name on the list was Roberto Carlos, who took the top spot in the list. Kroos had no problem with that, even labeling the legendary Brazilian as his friend.

Ad

"Oh yeah, Roberto my friend, of course, no problem," said Kroos.

Toni Kroos retired from football last summer after Euro 2024.

How many free kicks have Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi scored in their career?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo both have an enviable free-kick record in their career. CR7 has scored 64 free kicks for club and country to date.

Ad

The Portuguese's first free kick came as a Manchester United player against Portsmouth in 2003. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has also scored 11 free kicks for his country, the first of which came against Slovakia in June 2005.

Cristiano Ronaldo's most recent free kick goal was for Al Nassr against Al Feiha in August last year. Lionel Messi, meanwhile, has scored 66 free kicks in his career, including 11 for Argentina.

La Pulga's first free-kick goal was for Barcelona against Atletico Madrid in LaLiga in 2008. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner scored his first international free-kick goal in 2012 against Uruguay. He last scored from a free kick for Inter Miami last October against Columbus in the MLS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback