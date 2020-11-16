Toni Kroos responds after Mesut Ozil comes to the defence of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 

The latest chapter in the war of words between Toni Kroos and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang unfolded after the Real Madrid star responded to Ozil taking the Arsenal captain's side.

Toni Kroos had taken a broad swipe at Aubameyang in a podcast in Germany, criticizing what he sees as excessive and rehearsed celebrations.

''If there are rehearsed dances or choreographies, I find it very silly. Even worse is if there are any objects hidden in their socks. Aubameyang once celebrated and took out a mask. That's where it ends with me. I don't think that's a good role model, either. What nonsense," Kroos said on the podcast.

''What I always found sweet was Gerd Muller. He just jumped up, pulled up his pants. That was real joy, nothing big," added Kroos.

Does this @ToniKroos have Kids?

Just to remember i did it for my son few Times and i will do it again

I wish you have Kids one day and make them happy like this Junior School pupils Talk 🙏🏽👊🏽 and don’t Forget #maskon #staysafe 🤡bis https://t.co/J4ZF1XGlsU — Aubameyang P-E (@Aubameyang7) November 12, 2020

However, Aubameyang did not take Toni Kroos' comments lightly. The player took to his official Twitter handle to reveal that connecting with children is a big reason for his celebrations, while also questioning whether the Real Madrid midfielder had kids.

"By the way, does this Toni Kroos have kids? Just to remember i did it for my son a few times and I will do it again. I wish you have kids one day and make them happy like this junior school pupil," tweeted the Arsenal captain.

Toni Kroos responded by tweeting: THIS Toni Kroos has three kids. The message was followed by a kiss face emoji.

The former Borussia Dortmund man took another barb at Kroos, retweeting a picture showing him and Marco Reus (an international teammate of Toni Kroos) celebrating a goal with Batman and Robin masks. He tweeted the following with the photo:

"Send Toni Kroos congratulations for his three kids cordially your Batman and Robin."

Expectedly, the back-and-forth between the two players divided social media, with some on the side of the Arsenal star, while others supported the World Cup winner.

Mesut Ozil supports Aubameyang and Toni Kroos responds

Ozil came to Aubameyang's defence.

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil weighed in on the debate by posting a GIF of Aubemayang celebrating with the Black Panther mask. He termed it the best goal celebration, to which the Gabon international responded, 'my bro you know'.

Considering that Ozil and Kroos were teammates at international level for almost a decade, this public show of support was a major talking point.

Toni Kroos was asked to comment on Ozil's response but he dismissed the issue, saying:

“I’m not surprised by anyone anymore. I found it amusing, but I've already ticked it off.”

This will not be the first time that Kroos has gone public on Ozil. He branded the former Real Madrid man's racism claims as 'nonsense' in the aftermath of his international retirement in 2018 due to unfair criticism from the German media.