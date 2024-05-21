Toni Kroos retired despite Carlo Ancelotti begging him to renew Real Madrid contract: Reports

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti reportedly tried to beg Toni Kroos to renew his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu but the veteran midfielder opted to retire. The Germany international has called time on his career and will end it at Euro 2024.

Marca reports that Ancelotti desperately pleaded with Kroos to continue with Los Blancos. The 34-year-old has been key for the La Liga giants this season, registering one goal and nine assists in 46 games across competitions.

However, Kroos' mind was made up and he decided to retire and could do so as a La Liga champion and UEFA Champions League winner. Real Madrid face Borussia Dortmund in Europe's elite club competition final at Wembley on June 1, likely his last outing at club level.

Kroos announced his decision to retire with a lengthy statement on Instagram. He thanked Madrid's fans for their affection and love since he arrived from Bayern Munich in 2014 for €25 million. He said he would never forget his insolent successful 10-year spell at the Bernabeu.

The German playmaker has made 463 appearances for Madrid, posting 28 goals and 98 assists. He's won 21 major trophies with Los Merengues including four Champions League trophies and as many La Liga titles.

Ancelotti tips Real Madrid's Toni Kroos to win the 2024 Ballon d'Or

Carlo Ancelotti thinks Toni Kroos is in the Ballon d'Or race.

Ancelotti talked up Toni Kroos' chances of winning this year's Ballon d'Or. The German has never won the award but his manager thinks he's in with a chance (via ESPN):

"Anything can happen. There are important competitions in the summer. Kroos, with Germany, has the chance to win the European Championship and do the double with the Champions League, including the league. So why not? He can fight to win it."

Kroos came out of international retirement in February after holding talks with Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann. He is set to represent Die Mannschaft at Euro 2024 on home soil this summer after he was named in their squad.

The Real Madrid hero could see out his career in the perfect way by adding a European Championship to his trophy cabinet. He won the FIFA World Cup with his national team in 2014.

Kroos' focus will be on helping Real Madrid win the Champions League next Saturday. Aurelien Tchouameni is set to miss the final through injury which means the German is almost certain to start that game.