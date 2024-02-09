Toni Kroos's agent provides update on Real Madrid future amid talks over new contract 

Rumors have been circulating around Toni Kroos' future at Real Madrid, with his contract scheduled to conclude by the season's end. Amidst the uncertainty, the German midfielder's agent and mother Birgit Kammer has come out to shed some light on his client's situation.

Toni Kroos signed for Real Madrid from Bayern Munich for a bargain fee of €25 million in 2014. He has since gone on to establish himself as an absolute legend for the club. In his decade-old tenure with the Merengues, he has racked up 21 pieces of silverware, including four UEFA Champions League titles.

Nevertheless, age seems to be catching up to the German maestro, with the 34-year-old midfielder seemingly unsure about his future at Real Madrid. His current deal with the club, the one which he agreed to in 2023, is set to expire in the upcoming summer. Despite notching a whopping 30 appearances for Madrid this term, Kroos has yet to share his views about committing to a new contract.

Amidst the chaos, Toni Kroos' agent has come out to give an update on the ordeal. She has said that a contract extension would make a lot of people associated with the club happy. However, the statement also maintained an emphasis on the player's happiness, terming it to be the major factor behind Kroos' eventual decision.

Kammer said:

"His renewal? That would make his coach, his teammates and I think Leon (his son) and many others happy too. But in the end he has to be happy, so he decides. He will decide what he wants and we will accept it, that's all."

Despite having a stacked and young midfield, Real Madrid will certainly miss a player of Toni Kroos' caliber if he chooses to leave in the summer.

Toni Kroos considering returning to the German national setup amidst contractual complications with Real Madrid

In a surprise turn of events, Toni Kroos is contemplating taking a shock U-turn from retirement to make himself available to Germany for their Euro campaign this year. The 34-year-old midfield genius last appeared for his national team in 2021, calling it quits after Germany's exit from Euro 2020.

According to reports by The Athletic, the Real Madrid legend is open to making a comeback for one last time. With Germany hosting the European Championship this term, Kroos' addition is sure to bolster Die Mannschaft's chances at the tournament.

Having won 106 caps for his national side, Kroos also shares a prospering relationship with coach Julian Nagelsmann. The former RB Leipzig manager was recorded labeling the potential return of Kroos as an 'interesting idea' back in December of 2023.

The midfielder's compatriot Antonio Rudiger has also publicly expressed his desire to have his old teammate back. It could potentially influence the midfielder's ultimate decision.