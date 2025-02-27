Toni Kroos sends hilarious message to Vinicius Jr about talking to referees after forward captains Real Madrid in 1-0 win vs Real Sociedad

Former Real Madrid star Toni Kroos took to Instagram to direct a funny comment at star winger Vinicius Jr. after Los Blancos' 1-0 win over Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey semifinal first leg. The German midfielder responded to the Brazilian's selection as captain for Wednesday's (February 26) game, writing (via Madrid Xtra's X handle):

"Now if you can talk to the refs."

Vinicius took up the armband for the first time in his Real Madrid career as Los Blancos faced Real Sociedad in the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey. The Spanish giants went home with a victory, courtesy of a sweet strike from Endrick in the first half following a beautiful pass from Jude Bellingham.

However, the game was not without controversy as referee Sanchez Martinez had to stop proceedings in the first half. This was due to racist chants being directed at the winger, while some were also heard shouting "Asencio die", aimed at defender Raul Asencio.

Carlo Ancelotti's men will hope to continue their winning ways as they prepare to face Real Betis in La Liga next. With the top three separated by just a point, they will be keen on putting pressure on Barcelona and Atletico Madrid as the season winds down.

Vinicius opens up on first game as Real Madrid captain

Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr was elated and grateful following his first game leading the side. The Brazilian star was handed the armband as Los Blancos completed a 1-0 win over Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey.

Speaking after the game, he told Real Madrid TV (via Managing Madrid):

“It’s something very special. After so much time here and at 24 years old, playing my first game as captain is a source of pride for me and my family, after everything we’ve been through to be here, to reach the club of my dreams and to be able to fulfill my dreams... I hope I can continue doing this for a long time."

He added:

“I’m happy with the team, with being able to reach a semi-final of the Cup as captain of the biggest club in the world, it’s something inexplicable. I’m experiencing it, it’s something I’ve never dreamed of or imagined... Next game I’ll be at 300 games and I already want 400 and 500. I want to make history at this club.”

Touted as one of the best prospects since his arrival from Brazilian side Flamengo in 2018, the 24-year-old endured a tough start to life at the Bernabeu. However, he eventually developed into one of the most exciting and talented attackers in world football.

Vinicius has made 299 appearances for the senior side, collecting 102 goals and 74 assists. He has won La Liga thrice and the Champions League twice while also finishing second in the Ballon d'Or race last time out.

