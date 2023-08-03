"Tonight was a circus, I don't care if he's Messi" - Orlando City coach says Lionel Messi should've been sent off in 3-1 Inter Miami defeat

Orlando City coach Oscar Pareja thinks Lionel Messi should have been sent off during his team's 3-1 defeat against Inter Miami.

The Argentine captain played a starring role in the win, scoring a brace in the Leagues Cup round of 32 showdown. He has now scored five goals and has provided one assist in three matches for the Miami-based club.

Orlando City's Pareja, though, was far from impressed with the officials during the game as he thinks Messi should have been given a second yellow. Speaking to the media after the game, the Mexican said (via GOAL):

“Tonight was a circus. There was a second yellow on Messi [that wasn't given]. I don't care if he's Messi.”

Pareja added:

“The penalty kick calls and others, they were ridiculous. We were very frustrated and tried to regain our composure. There were some circumstances in this game that shouldn't happen.”

Lionel Messi opened the scoring in the seventh minute of the clash against Orlando City. While Cesar Araujo restored parity with his 17th-minute strike, Josef Martinez gave Miami the lead with his strike from the penalty spot in the 51st minute. Messi sealed the fate of the match by netting his team's third in the 72nd minute.

Tata Martino revealed how Inter Miami players are growing due to Lionel Messi's presence

Lionel Messi is hands down the greatest player in the history of Inter Miami. Apart from that, the Argentina captain is also the greatest player in the history of the beautiful sport.

Hence, the players of the Miami-based club are also bound to feel the presence of greatness. Tata Martino said that other players are growing by the day due to the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner's presence in the team.

He said (via GOAL):

"What we have seen so far is that they are growing. They are not overshadowed by the greatness of the three players that we are talking about but instead are focused on being able to learn from everything that they have done in their careers."

Martino added:

"It is not easy for the players that we have here to receive players with so much history, with so many titles, with such good ability, with such a legacy in world football, In that sense, I think we are on the right track."

Apart from Lionel Messi, Inter Miami have also signed legends like Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, both of whom have been serial winners throughout their careers with Barcelona. The results have been reflecting the impact they have had on the team as Martino's side have all three of their games in Messi's presence.