“Too desperate for money” - Fans react as La Liga agree bizarre sponsorship deal with Welsh club that has ‘longest name in football’

Spain's first division La Liga have agreed to sponsor Clwb Pel Droed Llanfair­pwllgwyngyll­gogery­chwyrn­drobwll­llan­tysilio­gogo­goch Football Club or simply Llanfairpwll FC on a one-year contract. The redesigned league logo will also feature on the Welsh fifth division side's shirts this season.

According to the Sun, the official name of Llanfairpwll FC is the longest of a football team in the world.

Fans on Instagram, though, reacted hilariously to this partnership news. Some said that the league does not own a goal-line technology but is able to sponsor a team in Wales. Others were simply baffled by the decision to sign a one-year deal. Some fans just mocked the name of the Welsh club.

Here are a few comments from football fans on Instagram:

"This cannot be in real life, most definitely a mistake."

"It's the same la liga which doesn't have money for goal line technology."

La Liga's really too desperate for money."

"What’s the point of this?"

"What (will) laliga gain from a team in Welsh fifth-tier?"

What is the name please it seams that the admin hit the keyboard randomly."

"Someone hit their head on the keyboard while name the club."

Llanfairpwll FC are competing in the North Wales Coast West Division One for the 2023-24 season. They're second from bottom in their league, having picked up three points from their opening three games. Last season they finished fourth.

Llanfairpwll FC believes their partnership with La Liga will be very beneficial

Llanfairpwll FC manager Gwyndaf Hughes had a lot of positives to say about their high-profile partnership with Spain's top league. Hughes said that the players will be itching to wear their new shirts for the rest of the season.

The club manager said (via the Sun)

"We've got a great group here who are really committed to bringing success to the club.

"This new partnership with La Liga brings further professionalism to our side, and I know the lads can't wait to wear the new kit with pride from this Saturday and throughout the season."

La Liga, meanwhile, will return to action this weekend following the international break. The game-week will begin on Friday night with Rayo Vallecano hosting newly promoted Deportivo Alaves.

Barcelona take on Real Betis on Saturday (September 16) while Real Madrid will face Real Sociedad a day later. Los Blancos are top of the standings with a 100 percent win record after four games.