"Too early to take that step of leaving" - Nemanja Matic fires transfer warning to €120m-rated Manchester United target

Former Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has advised his compatriot Joao Neves that he would be better off continuing his development at Benfica.

The 19-year-old has made heads turn with a series of impressive performances for the Primeira Liga giants. In 50 appearances across competitions, he has bagged three goals and two assists.

Neves is contracted with Benfica till 2028, but that has not deterred interest from top clubs across the continent, especially from United. In fact, interest from the Red Devils forced Benfica to issue a statement (as per GOAL) that there have been talks with no club, including United, for Neves.

"Benfica denies the existence of any right of preference over its player Joao Neves. Under no circumstances did Benfica enter into talks with Manchester United or any other club about this player from their formation – nor does it intend to do so – so any information that points in another direction is false."

Meanwhie, Neves - who has a reported €120 million release clause with Benfica - should remain at his current club, as advised by Matic. The former United man (2017-2022) told Portuguese newspaper O Jogo (as per GOAL):

"I think it's too early for him to take that step of leaving. If I were him, I would stay at Benfica for a few more years to play in the Champions League and to mature more. I'm sure his time will come and, therefore, he doesn't need to rush. Joao is already at a big club at this point.

"I'm sure his future at Benfica will be very good. I think it's too early to leave, but of course, in the end, it's always his decision."

Overall, the United target has four goals and three assists in 70 games across competitions.

What's next for Manchester United?

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Manchester United have had a hugely underwhelming campaign, failing to build on their highs of last season.

Erik ten Hag's side are seventh in the Premier League after 33 games, 13 points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa (63), who have played a game more. Since beating Liverpool 4-3 at home after extra time in their FA Cup quarterfinal, the Red Devils are winless in four games, losing once.

They next take on Championship side Coventry City in the FA Cup quarterfinal on Sunday (April 21). It's their first meeting in 17 years since Coventry won 2-0 at Old Trafford in an EFL Cup clash.

