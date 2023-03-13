“Too happy” - Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr. sends message to Arsenal star after 3-0 Fulham win

Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior expressed his delight at seeing his international teammate and Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus back in action. Jesus made his first appearance for the Gunners since the 2022 FIFA World Cup break during the clash against Fulham.

The Brazilian striker was signed by the Gunners at the start of the season from Manchester City. However, he suffered a knee injury during the 2022 FIFA World Cup and had to undergo surgery.

After his lengthy recovery, he was finally back on the pitch against the Cottagers as he came on as a late substitute during the 3-0 win. Gabriel Magalhaes, Gabriel Martinelli, and Martin Odegaard scored for Mikel Arteta's team.

Vinicius shared his delight at seeing Jesus back in action. Jesus posted a photo of himself coming onto the pitch during the Fulham match and captioned it:

So happy to be back. And feels like i never left... What a win from this group! Let's go, gunners!

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior commented on the post:

"Too Happy."

Leandro Trossard was Arsenal's outstanding performer during the win against Fulham. The Belgian completed a hat-trick of assists in the first half of the match and became the first player in Premier League history to do so.

Jesus' return should give Arteta a further boost. Since his summer arrival, the Brazilian has scored five goals and has provided seven assists in 21 appearances.

The Gunners, meanwhile, have 66 points from 27 matches and are holding a five-point lead over defending champions City at the top of the Premier League table.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta recently reacted to Real Madrid links

Reports recently emerged that Real Madrid are interested in Arsenal's Mikel Arteta as Carlo Ancelotti's potential replacement.

The Italian will be out of contract at the end of the 2023-34 season. He has also been linked with becoming Brazil's manager and could potentially leave them at the end of the season. When quizzed about his links to Real Madrid, Arteta said (via GOAL):

"What I can tell is that I’m fully focused on what I’m doing here and extremely proud and grateful to do what I’m doing in this football club. That’s it."

Arsenal @Arsenal A century of wins under Mikel A century of wins under Mikel ❤️ https://t.co/2I6TwVCHfo

Arsenal might win the Premier League for the first time since 2003-04 under Arteta's tutelage. The win against Fulham marked the Gunners' 100th under Arteta.

