“Too important a player for Mikel Arteta” - Carragher names Arsenal star who will replace Viktor Gyokeres in big games this season

Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher has named the Arsenal star who will replace newly-signed striker Viktor Gyokeres during important games in the 2025-26 campaign. The Englishman got into a heated debate with Manchester United legend Gary Neville, claiming that the Gunners will turn to Kai Havertz in crucial fixtures.

Havertz joined Arsenal from London rivals Chelsea for a reported €75 million fee in the summer of 2023. Playing in a multitude of positions, including in midfield, as a No. 10 and as a striker, he has racked up 29 goals and 13 assists in 88 games across all competitions.

Although the German has delivered some solid performances, his injury concerns prompted the Gunners to look for reinforcements in attack. Earlier this summer, they signed Gyokeres from Portuguese side Sporting CP for a reported £63.5 million plus £8.5 million in add-ons.

Making his competitive debut for Arsenal in their 2025-26 Premier League season opener against Manchester United, much was expected of the 27-year-old Swede. However, he failed to register a shot, completed just four of his nine passes (44%), won just three of his 13 duels (23%) and was taken off for Havertz in the 60th minute.

After the game, Neville and Carragher delivered their opinion on who should start up top for the Gunners between Havertz and Gyokeres. Speaking on Sky Sports, the latter said (via Mirror):

"If I'm being honest, I think they go back to Havertz in the biggest games, I think that will be the case. I can see Gyokeres playing and scoring goals."

Neville replied:

"He can't leave Gyokeres out of big games."

Carragher then tartly claimed:

"He can. I think Havertz is too important a player for Mikel Arteta to be left out. I don't see that happening at all."

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL "He can't leave Gyokeres out of big games" "He can" @Carra23 and @GNev2 debate who should start up front for Arsenal 🔴

Neville then opined that Arsenal could start Gyokeres and Havertz together, something that would certainly be an intriguing prospect for Arteta.

"Something that we have to work on" - Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta makes Viktor Gyokeres admission after 1-0 win vs Manchester United

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta claimed that star striker Viktor Gyokeres is yet to get accustomed to his system after the Gunners' 1-0 win over Manchester United. Although the Spaniard said that the Swedish forward did a lot of 'very good things', he called out his lack of decisiveness in important situations.

Speaking to reporters after the full-time whistle, Arteta said (via Mirror):

"Well, he (Gyokeres) did a lot of things very good. You can tell, especially in our high-pressing rhythm that we demand that, especially in the first hour. Again, he took too much time. It's something that we have to work on him, especially there."

"And then, yeah, finalising situation, he didn't have that many chances to do that because, as I said, on the previous action, before we had to play that last ball that the line was standing still with 40 metres behind, we then managed to put the ball through to exploit his quality. But overall, I mean, coming away to Manchester United, winning your first game with Arsenal, it's a good start," Arteta asserted.

Arteta will be hoping Gyokeres can find his feet in Arsenal's upcoming Premier League fixture, against Leeds United, on Saturday (August 23).

