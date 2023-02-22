"Too many mistakes" – Alan Shearer slams Liverpool star after Anfield defeat to Real Madrid

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has lambasted Liverpool star Joe Gomez following his team's 5-2 UEFA Champions League last-16 home loss against Real Madrid on Tuesday (February 21).

The Reds suffered a humiliating loss against the defending champions at Anfield despite scoring twice inside 15 minutes, courtesy of Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah. While Vinicius Jr. and Karim Benzema registered a brace apiece, Eder Militao netted from a corner-kick.

The defeat means Jurgen Klopp's side have become the first team in UEFA Champions League history to lose by a three-goal margin after taking a 2-0 lead. The club also conceded five goals in a European contest at Anfield for the first time in their illustrious history.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Shearer singled out Gomez's woeful performance during Liverpool's defeat against Real Madrid. He said:

"Joe Gomez makes too many mistakes. Virgil van Dijk does not look comfortable when he's alongside him. You always feel they are going to give something away when Gomez is playing. They were hopeless at the back tonight. They're not very good at the back and they don't have the midfield protection they used to have."

Sharing his thoughts on the Reds' defensive frailties, Shearer added:

"When you allow a defender, who has come up from a set-piece, a free header from four, five yards out with no one near him so soon after half-time, when your goalkeeper makes a mistake like he did, when Gomez doesn't get tight to Vinicius Jr. for that first goal... all these things add up. You can't do that against any player, let alone world-class players like the ones in this Real Madrid team."

Shearer, who is the all-time Premier League top-scorer, continued:

"When you play at the highest level, you get punished and that's exactly what happened tonight. Liverpool's defenders aren't quick enough on the turn and their defenders are not picking players up."

Carlo Ancelotti offers his opinion after Real Madrid's 5-2 comeback victory at Liverpool

Speaking at a post-match press conference, Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti urged his side to maintain focus for the second leg. He said:

"We have taken an advantage after the first 90 minutes. We now have to manage and control what happens in Madrid. Liverpool are a very competitive team and created a lot of problems at the start of the game and we have to think the same again, they will make us suffer in moments. I can't say that the tie has already been decided."

Real Madrid are scheduled to host Liverpool in their UEFA Champions League last-16 second leg encounter on Wednesday (March 15).

