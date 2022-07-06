"Too many mistakes!" - Erik ten Hag caught shouting at Manchester United players in training footage

Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag has been spotted pointing out his player's mistakes during one of the club's pre-season training sessions.

Ten Hag, who was appointed as the Red Devils boss in April, has recently started his preparations with his new club ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Manchester United players returned to training at Carrington on Monday ahead of their tour to Thailand later this month.

In a recent training video uploaded by MUTV, the players were seen embarking on a one-touch passing drill. However, after a number of players were seen passing to winger Anthony Elanga's left foot instead of his right, Ten Hag had to step in.

Addressing the players' mistakes, he was caught shouting on camera:

"Hey, we are making too many mistakes!"

The footage showed players like Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay and Facundo Pellestri involved in the drills.

Earlier, Ten Hag made his first signing in the form of left-back Tyrell Malacia, who arrived from Eredivisie outfit Feyenoord. The 22-year-old penned a four-year deal at Old Trafford after joining for a fee of £13 million plus add-ons.

Manchester United are set to lock horns with rivals Liverpool in a pre-season friendly on July 12 in Thailand. The Red Devils will begin their 2022-23 Premier League campaign at home against Brighton & Hove Albion on August 7.

Erik ten Hag sets new rules at Manchester United

Ahead of the upcoming season, several changes are expected to take place to kickstart the a new era at Old Trafford. According to The Sun (via News18), new boss Ten Hag has implemented five new rules to unite the Red Devils dressing room.

Firstly, the 52-year-old has made it compulsory for players to eat and spend time together after training sessions. He has also clarified that the only criteria for selection will be the player's performance at Carrington. He has also said that academy players will get ample opportunities to prove their mettle.

Further, a source, as quoted by The Sun, said:

"There has been a lot of attention on one-touch and two-touch passing drills where players must try to go forward. If they go sideways or backwards too often, he stops the game, and the player is taken off for a minute or two."

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo has missed training for two consecutive days due to "family reasons", as per The Athletic. The Portuguese striker has reportedly asked Manchester United to allow him to leave if a suitable offer is made for his services this summer.

