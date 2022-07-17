"Too many players there who downed tools last year" - Frank McAvennie says there's 'no way' 25-year-old would consider joining Manchester United 

Former West Ham striker Frank McAvennie has said that Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong is unlikely to join Manchester United. The Dutchman has emerged at the Red Devils' top transfer target this summer as they're keen to sign a world-class midfielder to rebuild their squad around.

De Jong rose to prominence at Ajax current United manager Erik ten Hag. He joined Barcelona for €75 million in 2019 and has been a regular starter in the last three seasons. However, the 25-year-old has been asked to leave Camp Nou due to their dire financial situation, as per The Athletic.

Manchester United have reached an agreement over a €75 million transfer fee and €10 million in add-ons for De Jong, as per Fabrizio Romano. However, the Red Devils have been unable to agree on personal terms with the midfielder, as he has no desire to leave Barcelona. McAvennie believes De Jong is unlikely to want to play for United due to the dearth of quality in the squad.

"He's got first choice. If you don't get him,, there must be somebody else. No matter what state Man United are in, they're still a huge huge club, and to be part of that machine gets them back to a level where they should be. I think anyone worth their salt would want to play for Man United. He might look at some of the players there and think they don't want to play," McAvennie told Football Insider.

"There's too many players there who downed tools last year, didn't chase the ball when they lost it, didn't try to win it back, that's not Man United. This new manager has got to get that back; he's playing the same people as last year; there's no doubting their talent. But de Jong might be thinking 'I can't play with them'."

United have had a quiet transfer window, snapping up Dutch full-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord earlier this month.

They also completed the signing of Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen. As per Sky Sport, the Red Devils have also agreed on a £57 million deal with Ajax for Argentine defender Lisandro Martinez.

Manchester United could switch to Ruben Neves if they fail to sign Frenkie de Jong

Frenkie de Jong's reluctance to move to Old Trafford could result in Manchester United switching their focus to Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves, as per the Express. The Portugal international has been one of the standout central midfielders in the Premier League in recent years.

He has made 212 appearances for Wolves across competitions, scoring 24 goals in five seasons. He has two years left on his current contract.

The club could opt to cash in on him this summer rather than risk losing him for a bargain price next year. Furthermore, Neves could be open to joining Manchester United, as he would team up with his international teammates Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes.

