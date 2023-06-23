“Too many wrinkles” – Cristiano Ronaldo makes honest admission about age catching up to him in post-match interview

Cristiano Ronaldo recently acknowledged that he has aged in an interaction with a cameraman during a post-match interview.

The 38-year-old forward helped Portugal beat Iceland 1-0 in the UEFA Euro Qualifiers on June 20. He scored in the 89th minute to secure a fourth win in four games for A Selecao in the Qualifiers.

During a post-match interview, a cameraman appeared to zoom in on Cristiano Ronaldo's face a bit too much. The Portuguese icon responded (via India Shorts):

“Not too close, eh! Too many wrinkles!”

The Al-Nassr forward made his debut for Portugal in August 2023 against Kazakhstan. Twenty years later, he has become one of the greatest footballers of all time.

The game against Iceland was a record-breaking one for Cristiano Ronaldo, who became the first men's player to register 200 appearances in international football. He is also the all-time top scorer in international football with 123 goals for Portugal.

He has captained his country to the 2016 UEFA Euros and the 2019 UEFA Nations League trophies.

Portugal manager Roberto Martinez on Cristiano Ronaldo's commitment

Many predicted Cristiano Ronaldo to retire from international football after the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The speculation further grew after he started on the bench in the knockout stages, with former manager Fernando Santos picking Goncalo Ramos.

However, the Real Madrid and Manchester United legend bounced back and has been brilliant for Portugal in recent games. He has scored five goals in four UEFA Euro Qualifiers.

After A Selecao's win over Iceland, manager Roberto Martinez heaped praise on Ronaldo's commitment and desire to help the team. He said (via Record):

"When you're out, you don't know the secret. Playing until he was 38, playing the games he played... When you're with him, you understand why. His commitment, his total dedication, that incredible desire to be the best and improve everyone. It's something we see in very young players..."

Martinez claimed that he wasn't surprised at seeing Cristiano Ronaldo's dedication to the sport and Portugal. He said:

"I think Cristiano has that freshness. The physical data against Bosnia was fantastic, so he was able to play the full 90 minutes in both games. And now, I start to better understand the physical appearance of the players and see who can play more than two games in 72 hours."

He added:

"And Cristiano did not surprise me with his ability; after 200 games for the national team, you can imagine the commitment; being at the highest level, it could be very easy to accept that you will not be at your best."

Portugal currently lead Group J in the UEFA Euro Qualifiers after winning all four of their games so far. The remaining six games will be played between September to November.

Poll : 0 votes