"Too much pressure on his shoulders" - Liverpool star urged to snub Manchester United move by Teddy Sheringham

Former Manchester United forward Teddy Sheringham has urged the Red Devils to not sign Caoimhin Kelleher from Liverpool this summer. He believes that the transfer is not ideal for either club as it would put too much pressure on the goalkeeper.

Speaking to CasinoHawks, Sheringham claimed that Manchester United are not the club for Kelleher. He hinted that the Liverpool star should leave Anfield, but not for a move to Old Trafford. He said (via METRO):

"Caoimhin Kelleher to Manchester United… I don't think that would be good for the player or the club. It would bring so much pressure on his shoulders. The only way it might be a success is if Ruben Amorim got to know him personally and was able to have a close relationship with him, but without that it would be putting too much pressure on his shoulders."

Caoimhin Kelleher will become the Reds' third-choice goalkeeper when Giorgi Mamardashvili moves to Anfield this summer. Manchester United have been linked with numerous goalkeepers amid Andre Onana's underwhelming performances at Old Trafford.

Onana has been dropped for Altay Bayındır in a few matches this season and Caoimhin Kelleher is one of the players linked with a move to the Red Devils.

Manchester United target urged to join Chelsea by Richard Dunne

Premier League veteran Richard Dunne urged Caoimhin Kelleher to think about leaving Liverpool last month. He believes that the Manchester United target should join Chelsea as he would start for them straight away and told William Hill (via METRO):

"If it does work out as people seem to think that he's now going to be third-choice goalkeeper next season at Liverpool behind Alisson and Giorgi Mamardashvili there's no doubt that he will then move on. He's good enough now to be a No. 1, he's proven that this season. At the age he's at, he's probably feeling ready to play on a regular basis and be the starting keeper for a team that is challenging for trophies."

"He's no longer looked upon as just a young second choice goalkeeper, he's one of the best keepers in the league, hopefully he finds the best solution. Chelsea need a goalkeeper. Although they've probably got four or five on their books, they don't have one that is consistent. Kelleher is proven and Chelsea would be good for him."

Caoimhin Kelleher has been linked with an exit as he will fall behind Alisson and Mamardashvili in the pecking order at Liverpool. The Manchester United target is undecided on his next club but has been reported to be of interest to several clubs.

