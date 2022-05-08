“Too much talk and not enough action” – Liverpool fans brand performance from 29-year-old as ‘terrible’ and ‘embarrassing’ after 1-1 draw with Spurs

Liverpool fans online were not happy with the performance put in by Mohamed Salah against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Saturday, 7 May. The Reds could only manage a 1-1 draw against Spurs which has seriously hampered their chances of winning the Premier League title.

Salah went yet another game without finding the back of the net even though the 29-year-old winger had numerous opportunities to score. However, his shooting was off today which resulted in his three shots being blocked by the Spurs defenders. Salah did not have a single shot on target.

A section of Liverpool fans on Twitter ripped into Salah's performance against Tottenham. Some have even suggested that he should do the talking on the pitch rather on social media.

Here are some tweets in that regard:

Sean @SeanDOlfc Salah can’t keep playing like this he’s been terrible. Salah can’t keep playing like this he’s been terrible.

ozzy @jozzy84 Do you think Salah realises he’s dropped a 5 out of 10 performance in approx 7-8 of his last 10 matches. Do you think Salah realises he’s dropped a 5 out of 10 performance in approx 7-8 of his last 10 matches.

Gini @Giniszn5 No hate to Salah but you can’t keep giving it verbal on social media and interviews and not do anything the next game like stfu No hate to Salah but you can’t keep giving it verbal on social media and interviews and not do anything the next game like stfu

LFC NEWS @LFCTransferNRS Salah was awful yet again. Too much talk and not enough action to back it up. Salah was awful yet again. Too much talk and not enough action to back it up.

ً @Bk8iP3 You think it’s enough from Salah that he goes on social media with all this talk and then he DOESN’T even back it up You think it’s enough from Salah that he goes on social media with all this talk and then he DOESN’T even back it up

J7 @lfcJ7_ the amount of times Salah ignored Trent’s runs on the right is embarrassing the amount of times Salah ignored Trent’s runs on the right is embarrassing

FSG OUT @ShaunlfcT How’s salah gunna do he’s stupid little tweets and chat shit in interviews just to drop disasterclass after disasterclass? Oh, and he wants 400k a week to do it too. How’s salah gunna do he’s stupid little tweets and chat shit in interviews just to drop disasterclass after disasterclass? Oh, and he wants 400k a week to do it too.

Salah has not been in the best of form towards the back-end of the 2021-22 season. The Egyptian superstar has now gone three league matches without scoring a single goal. The last time Salah scored for the Reds was against Manchester United when he netted a brace in a 4-0 win on April 19.

It is also worth mentioning that Salah has failed to find the net in the Champions League recently as well. His last goal in the competition was against Inter Milan in the first leg of the Round of 16. The winger has therefore gone five games without scoring in Europe.

Despite his recent lack of goals, Salah is still Liverpool's leading goalscorer this season. The 29-year-old winger has scored 30 goals and provided 14 assists in 45 appearances across all competitions.

Salah is also leading the Golden Boot race in the Premier League, having scored 22 goals so far. However, Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min is just two goals behind the Egyptian. He is also the top assister in the league with 13 so far.

Salah has less than 18 months remaining on his current contract at Anfield. As things stand, there has been no advancement in negotiations between the Reds and their star winger.

Liverpool's quadruple hopes take a massive blow following their draw against Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool's quest for the quadruple takes a massive blow following their 1-1 draw against Spurs. The Reds are right now top of the Premier League on goal difference.

However, a win for Manchester City against Newcastle United on Sunday will see them build a three-point lead with three games remaining in the season.

Telegraph Football @TeleFootball Liverpool's hunt for the quadruple suffered a blow after drawing with Tottenham. Telegraph Sport looks at their potential route to glory telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/… Liverpool's hunt for the quadruple suffered a blow after drawing with Tottenham. Telegraph Sport looks at their potential route to glory telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/…

Liverpool, however, do have a chance of winning both the FA Cup as well as the UEFA Champions League. They have made it through to the finals of both tournaments where they will face Chelsea and Real Madrid respectively.

Edited by Aditya Singh