“Too often we zoom into individuals and forget that it’s a team game” – Graham Potter dismisses Cristiano Ronaldo critics at Manchester United

Ahead of Manchester United's midweek clash against Brighton in the Premier League, Graham Potter has come to the defense of Cristiano Ronaldo, claiming that the Portuguese superstar's goal drought should not be read into too much.

Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to score or assist a goal for Manchester United in 2022 and is currently on a six-game goal drought, his longest since 2009. Brighton boss Potter, however, heaped praise onto the forward ahead of their clash in midweek. He said:

"You run out of superlatives in terms of what he's achieved in his career and the player that he is. He's had an absolutely amazing career, world-class. Out-of-this-world class. There's nothing else to say over that. Too often we zoom into individuals and forget that it's a team game. Sometimes when the team isn't scoring the person at the front of the pitch gets the zooming in and we've had it ourselves with Neal [Maupay] for example."

He continued,

"From what I've seen, you still see the quality he has and the quality he brings to the group and the team. I have never played against him, we're looking forward to going there and pitting our wits against one of the best players of all-time."

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball Graham Potter has huge admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo Graham Potter has huge admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo 🙌 https://t.co/Gj6jH32rec

Despite not having found the back of the net in his last six games, Ronaldo is still Manchester United's top goal-scorer this season with 14 goals in 26 games across all competitions.

"He should score more goals, it's obvious" - Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick on Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for the Red Devils

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick admitted last week that Ronaldo should be scoring more frequently for his side. However, the German also came to the defense of the Portuguese superstar, claiming that the rest of the team should also be partly to blame. He said:

"It's not only about Cristiano Ronaldo. He should score more goals, it's obvious. I think we are creating enough chances and enough opportunities in the last couple of games but we just didn't score enough goals, but this is not only an issue with Cristiano, it's an issue with the other players, especially the offensive players. We don't score enough goals."

Manchester United have not won any of their last three games across all competitions. The Red Devils are currently 5th in the Premier League, tied on points with West Ham in 4th. However, with both Arsenal and Tottenham having two games in hand, it seems difficult for Rangnick's side to finish in the top 4 this season.

Also Read Article Continues below

GOAL @goal



Cristiano Ronaldo's worst drought since 2009. Six games without a goalCristiano Ronaldo's worst drought since 2009. Six games without a goal 😵Cristiano Ronaldo's worst drought since 2009. https://t.co/Rd2twF4Pkm

Edited by Adit Jaganathan